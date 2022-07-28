Perth pro Daniel Young makes fine start in rare benign conditions in the Hero Open at Fairmont

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth pro Daniel Young makes fine start in rare benign conditions in the Hero Open at Fairmont

By Steve Scott
July 28, 2022, 2:39 pm
Daniel Young is four-under after 18 holes.
Daniel Young uses Fairmont St Andrews for winter golf, so the benign conditions on the cliffside above the Home of Golf were easy meat to him.

The Perth professional is based at Kingbarns but is a frequent visitor up the road when he’s wintering from his Challenge Tour campaigns.

Now 30, is playing in the Hero Open for the third year in succession and opened with an impressive 68 to lie just three behind early leader Ross Fisher.

‘It’s quite handy for me’

“I do know it very well,” he said. “I play it quite a bit in the winter, because they don’t use mats and they keep the back tees all year round.

“It’s quite handy for me, and it’s obviously a tour standard golf course. It plays pretty long in the winter, so it’s pretty good to give an idea where you’re game’s at. It’s a good workout.”

Rarely is it as calm as it was on Thursday morning, with some gusts for the early holes but still and calm thereafter.

“For up here, it is pretty benign today,” added Danny. “It’s pretty scoreable conditions, the greens are perfect and it’s quite soft out there. I would imagine there’ll be some low scores this weekend.”

Young’s form has been solid “without being spectacular”, and when the opportunity game to come off the Challenge Tour to the main tour for a week, he jumped at it.

“I was always going to play if I got in because it’s dual ranking points with the Challenge Tour and I won’t miss anything,” he added. “I’ve played in this event for the last two years and made the cut both times.

“I know the course, I like it here, and I’m in my own bed as well. It’s a good week, a bit of a different atmosphere than we have on the Challenge Tour.”

‘There’s no reason why we can’t have another Scottish winner’

Having had the chance, he’s looking to make the most of it.

“The game’s been really good the last couple of months but I’ve just not had the putter going,” he said. “Funnily enough the putter was on today and the rest of the game wasn’t quite where it’s been.

“But I hit it in the right spots. It wasn’t the prettiest ball striking round I’ve ever had but I made a few putts. I made the birdies on the par fives where you have to, and just pretty solid all round.

“I’m here to compete, I feel my game’s in good enough shape. When you see the Scottish guys out on tour doing so well, Grant (Forrest) won last year, Richie (Ramsay) last weekend, there’s no reason why we can’t have another Scottish winner this week.”

Forrest and Ramsay also had 68s, while Craig Howie and Banchory’s Sam Locke shot three-under 69s.

The early leader is the former Ryder Cup player Fisher, who bounced back from a double bogey six at the second for a seven-under 65.

