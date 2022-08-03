AIG Women’s Open: Aberdeen’s Michele Thomson breaking down the barriers at ‘amazing’ Muirfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This week, of all weeks in golf, is when women shouldn’t have to apologise for who they are anymore.

Perhaps Muirfield became over-identified with the indefensible exclusion of women from many areas of the sport. The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers were not the only culprits – far from it – yet they took most of the flak in the last six years.

That’s in the past, thankfully. And being able to speak about what it means to be a woman playing professional golf is another barrier being brought down.

“We don’t talk about this often enough,” said Aberdeen’s Michele Thomson, who plays her second AIG Women’s Open this week, about her struggles on the first day of the Women’s Scottish Open last week.

“Last week, I had a really bad first day. When it’s ‘your week’, that sort of thing happens. You don’t have much feeling.

“Lydia Ko came out and spoke about it before, that was something that happened to me on Thursday.

“Friday I felt so much better. These things happen. I’m just glad that isn’t happening this week!”

Barriers coming down all over

Lydia Ko explaining that her mid-round physical therapy was because it’s “that time of the month.” “I know you’re at a loss for words Jerry. Honesty it is!” pic.twitter.com/uVnzVXIhGX — The Fried Egg (@the_fried_egg) May 2, 2022

Former World No 1 Ko spoke on live TV in the US last month about how having her period affected her performance.

With the same subject raised at Wimbledon this year and also at the recent women’s Euros, it’s perhaps another indication of how unnecessary barriers are being brought down in women’s sport at last.

Michele is able to focus this week on the thrill of playing her second Women’s Open, what she always dreamed of as a little girl.

“The one at Troon was really special, and it felt like a major, but not like this one does,” she said. “There were no fans at Troon. I’m excited to have family and friends come here and support.”

As a Scot, Michele says she felt the exclusion from places like Muirfield more acutely.

“I’ve never felt unwelcome anywhere, really,” she said. “But it’s a Scottish course, and as a Scot you don’t want to see that, that women are not welcome.

“We’ve still got a long way to go as regards to women in sport, I think. But it is nice to have a Women’s Open here, and they really have gone above and beyond in making us feel welcome this week.

“It’s a really good set-up, everything’s great. The course is amazing, nice to have all the stands and hospitality at 18 as well.”

‘This is why I did it’

This was Michele’s big goal for the year, and she’s delighted to have made it.

“It’s been good to have everything pay off, get in automatically (through an LET ranking) and not have to qualify.

“That was the goal at the start of the year, to play as much as I could to try and get into this, and enjoy it. Then I can back off a little and take some time off.

“As you’re growing up, this is the reason you do what you do, to get opportunities like this. As a junior on the putting green, everyone had ‘their putt’ to win the Open. I was no different.

“I’ve worked hard doing this job for 15 years. And this is why I did it.”