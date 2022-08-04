AIG Women’s Open: The sisterhood of the travelling pants saves suitcase-less Jessica Korda at Muirfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
AIG Women’s Open: The sisterhood of the travelling pants saves suitcase-less Jessica Korda at Muirfield

By Steve Scott
August 4, 2022, 8:09 pm
Hinako Shibuno , the 2019 champion, leads after the first round.

Jessica Korda has spent the week at the AIG Women’s Open in the wrong trousers, but the elder of the Korda sisters isn’t concerned about style other than that required to play links golf.

The 29-year-old has been a victim of Europe’s airport luggage crisis, her bag containing all her clothes stranded in Zurich Airport.

Yet with an outfit cobbled together from spares from friends, the pro shop and those items in her mercifully delivered golfbag with clubs, she put together a five-under 66 to lie one behind Japan’s Hinako Shibuno.

“Monday I wore Megan Khang’s pants,” she said. “Tuesday, I wore my sister’s pants and Wednesday I wore Alison Lee’s pants. And today I’m wearing FootJoy pants.

“My clothes are the big thing. Other than that, sponsor’s hats. I’m wearing a Muirfield hat right now.

“And a lot of my warm stuff. My hand warmers, my hands get really cold so I wear gloves all the time.

“That, and I’ve got a lot of heat patches for my lower back and my vitamins, and I don’t have that.”

But there was nothing else to do that knuckle down, she added.

“I gave up on (getting the bag in time) by Wednesday. If it comes here, great, but if not, it is what it is. Now I’m playing a golf tournament.

“FootJoy sent me a bunch of clothes and we’ll just try to figure it out from there.”

Jessica was in the early half – and clearly the better one in terms of conditions. Only Min Jee Kim and Celine Boutier really appeared high on the leaderboard in the afternoon wave, with three-under 68s.

For leader Shibuno, it’s good memories of three years ago when she came from nowhere to win at Woburn when she was just 20.

“I was looking at the leaderboards, and remembering that,” she said. “It’s rare to be in a position like this. It takes me back (to 2019), it really feels like then.”

The difference is Muirfield is totally alien to her game when Woburn was reminiscent of the Japanese parkland courses she grew up on.

“Two years ago when we were playing at Royal Troon, the wind completely over took my shots,” she said. “I didn’t think about how to use the wind to my advantage.

“However this tournament I could adapt my style to the elements. I imagined my swing, if the wind was coming from the right I could play by feel, how far from the pin I needed to aim for.

“Really, I was hoping that I can be a friend with the wind this time.”

