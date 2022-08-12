Scots fall at the Boys Championship as top-ranked Jorge Siyuan Hao battles through to last eight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Golf

Scots fall at the Boys Championship as top-ranked Jorge Siyuan Hao battles through to last eight

By Steve Scott
August 12, 2022, 6:47 pm
Leading qualifier Jorge Siyuan Hao is still on course at the Boys' Championship.

Scottish interest in the R&A Boys’ Amateur Championship was ended by lunchtime on Friday at Carnoustie with the remaining home trio knocked out at the last 32 stage.

Blairgowrie’s Cormac Sharpe, Ross Laird (Glenbervie) and national champion Oliver Mukherjee of Gullane were the last survivors of a group of 17 that started qualifying at Panmure and Monifieth on Monday.

Last Scots winner in 2013

Six reached the matchplay stages at Carnoustie, but Sharpe’s 3 and 1 loss in a fluctuating battle with Wales’ Joe Jones ended home hopes of a first Scottish winner since 2013. That champion was Ewen Ferguson, coincidentally leading the DP World Tour event in Ireland on Friday night.

Sharpe and Jones each had the lead at various points during their morning battle but the Welshman edged ahead as they turned into the home stretch.

Laird, a handsome winner in the first round, had a tight battle with the impressive Swede Didrik Ringvall Bergsson and was only edged on the final green.

Oliver Mukherjee’s run of ten successive singles match wins was abruptly ended by the leading qualifier from Spain, Jorge Siyuan Hao.

The highest ranked player in the field, Siyuan Hao has five wins this year. He was only just edged out into secon d when defending his European Young Masters title in Finland two weeks. He accounted for 16-year-old Mukherjee with a comfortable 4 and 3 victory.

However the Spaniard had a real scrap in the last 16 against Kent’s Jack Lee, who had defeated Ian Poulter’s son Luke and the top ranked German Tom Haberer in the first two rounds.

Lee never led but refused to budge, coming back from two-down by the turn and threatening again as Siyuan Hao began to show signs of fatigue late on.

The Dartford fashioned an courageous half in five on 15 after his second shot went long and left, almost hitting the first green marker pole. But missed putts for par on 16 and 18, although he won 17, allowed Siyuan Hao to go through one-up.

‘The key was to be patient’

“I feel that I made a few mistakes on the last holes, maybe strategy mistakes,” said the Spaniard. “But I think the key was to be patient and to keep my concentration level.

“It’s always tough to finish off a match but it’s something you have to do. I guess every match is going to be like that. There is a very high level here so I have just got to try to do my best.”

Siyuan Hao now meets France’s Louis Arcenaux in the quarterfinals. Arcenaux defeated another member of the Spanish team, Jaime Motojo Fernandez, is the last 16.

The quarter-final line-up is filled out by two Swedes – Ringvall Bergsson and Albert Hansson – Wales’ Caolan Burford, Italy’s Eugenio Bernardi and two English players, Kris Kim and Morgan Blythe.

In the Girls’ Championship England dominate with four of the quarter-finalists – Amelia Wan, Lottie Woad, Rachel Gourlay and Ellise Rymer. Only one of the 20-strong Spanish Girl’s team has made the last eight in Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggia.

Wales’ Emily James, Nathalie Borg of Sweden and Thailand’s impressive Eila Galitsky complete the line-up.

