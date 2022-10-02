Dunhill Links: Ryan Fox inspired by the memory of his late friend Shane Warne as he wins at St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Dunhill Links: Ryan Fox inspired by the memory of his late friend Shane Warne as he wins at St Andrews

By Steve Scott
October 2, 2022, 5:45 pm Updated: October 2, 2022, 5:59 pm
Ryan Fox lifts the trophy after winning the Dunhill Links.
Ryan Fox lifts the trophy after winning the Dunhill Links.

New Zealand’s Ryan Fox felt the presence of his late friend Shane Warne as he confirmed his world Top 50 status with victory in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at the Old Course.

The 35-year-old son of All Black legend Grant picked up his second win of 2022 but easily the biggest of his three on tour.

He takes the $816,000 first prize with a final round 68 for a 15-under total of 273 having wiped out a four-shot lead of England’s Richard Mansell.

Sweden’s Alex Noren and England’s Calum Shinkwin shared second with Rory McIlroy’s final round charge of 66 ending two strokes short.

Close friends with Australian cricket legend

Fox played with the Australian cricket legend as his amateur partner for many years at the Dunhill. Warne died suddenly at the age of just 53 in Thailand in March.

“To be honest the only person I can really think of at the moment is Warnie,” he said after his win. “He meant a lot to this event and we were great mates, it’s just such a shame he’s not here. I’m going to enjoy this one with the family.

“What would he be saying right now? He’d probably be wondering how many vodkas he could get in this trophy!”

Fox said he felt that Warne was with him in a stressful final round.

“There was some luck out there, maybe it was his presence,” he added. “I was pretty nervy the last three holes, I didn’t hit very good shots on 16, 17, 18.

“He was definitely helping out there, with the long putt on 15, the tee shot on 16.”

The 56 foot birdie putt on 15 gave Fox the key advantage for the final few holes, but perhaps he was due the luck.

He’s lost two play-offs on tour to outrageously long putts, first to Scotland’s Russell Knox at the Irish Open of 2018 and to Victor Perez in the Duitch Open earlier this year.

Puzzling omission from Presidents Cup

Fox did win the Ras Al Kahaimah Classic in the Gulf in February by five strokes, and with consistency all season had moved into the top 50 in the world. His non-selection for the International team in the recent Presidents Cup was a very puzzling one.

This was a definitive answer to that, as it will move him to 25th in the world rankings, which secures a Masters debut next spring.

“I haven’t had a chance to think about that yet but I’m sure I’ll get many messages about it tonight,” he said. “It’s unreal.

“Today I just tried not to make mistakes. I knew where I was and it’s a hard golf course to do that. It’s an easier golf course when you’re chasing and you have some chances.

“Bad shots can be really penal those last five holes. I was just trying not to hit really bad shots and I think I got away with it for the most part.”

Mansell’s big lead gone by the fifth

Mansell’s formidable four-shot advantage for the final round lasted just five holes. He overshot the second green, pitched back into bunker at the back of the 16th green, and took six.

Fox birdied and then the long fifth which tied them up. The Kiwi birdied 7 to go ahead for the first time, and after Mansell bogeyed 11 – having to come out backwards from a greenside bunker – and then also 12, he trundled in with a 76.

Fox bogeyed the short eighth after missing the green left and the challenge seemed to be coming from as far back as Rory McIlroy, who rattled off six threes in a row from the eighth to suddenly give himself a sniff of a chance.

But as at the Open in July Rory’s charge floundered on the 14th, where a mere par five after finding the bunker at the back of the green left him with too much to do.

He also visited the Road Hole bunker for a bogey five there, meaning a birdie at the last was only good enough for a 66 and a share of third place.

’14 was a bit of a momentum killer’

“Not getting a birdie at 14 was a bit of a momentum kiiller,” he admitted. “I’d said 64 might have a chance and it seems I might come up a couple short. But that was a decent target.

“17 is playing very tough today with the wind off the right and it’s tricky to navigate that. “

Fox meanwhile pushed out to a three-shot advantage, also failing to birdie 14 but draining by a huge 56 foot birdie putt from the back of the 15th.

He played the 17th clumsily for a five, as England’s Calum Shinkwin made a late bid with three birdies in the last five holes

But even one stroke of a lead was good enough for the 18th, where a par confirmed victory.

[[title]]

[[text]]

