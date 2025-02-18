Former Aberdeen chief executive leads tributes at Jimmy Calderwood’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeen chief executive leads tributes at Jimmy Calderwood’s funeral

The ex-Dons manager's number two, Jimmy Nicholl, was also in attendance.

By Andrew Robson & Chris Cromar
Jimmy Calderwood funeral.
Jimmy Calderwood's funeral took place in Glasgow today. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group.

Former Aberdeen chief executive Duncan Fraser led tributes to ex-Dons manager Jimmy Calderwood at his funeral today.

Aberdonian journalist Graham Hunter also spoke at a service at Shieldhall and Drumoyne United Free Church in Glasgow.

Jimmy’s former number two Jimmy Nicholl was also in attendance, as were Derek and Darren Young, Russell Anderson, Lee Miller, Cammy Bell and Stuart Kettlewell.

Jimmy Calderwood.
Jimmy Calderwood died last month.
Jimmy Nicholl at Jimmy Calderwood’s funeral. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group
Jimmy Calderwood funeral.
Former Dons captain Russell Anderson and Lee Miller attended the funeral. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group.

Former manager Calderwood died aged 69 in January. He was a lifelong Rangers fan and his hearse passed Ibrox Stadium, where fans gathered to pay their respects.

A white and blue ‘Gaffer’ wreath was placed upon his coffin at the ceremony, which was followed by a committal service at Craigton Crematorium.

Jimmy Calderwood spent five years as Aberdeen manager

Calderwood spent five years in charge of Pittodrie from 2004 to 2009, joining the club after five years at Dunfermline Athletic and Dutch sides Willem II Tilburg and NEC Nijmegen in the Netherlands.

He led the Dons to the knockout stages of the 2007-08 UEFA Cup, where they held German giants Bayern Munich to a famous 2-2 draw at home.

Stewart Milne.
Former Aberdeen FC chairman Stewart Milne was at the funeral. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group.
Jimmy Calderwood funeral.
Jimmy Calderwood was the gaffer of eight different clubs in Scotland and the Netherlands. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group.

After leaving Aberdeen, he was in charge of Kilmarnock and Ross County before ending his managerial career at Dutch sides Go Ahead Eagles and De Graafschap.

In August 2017, it was announced that the former Pars manager had developed early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

He went public with his diagnosis to raise awareness.

Jimmy Calderwood was a lifelong Rangers fan and his hearse passed Ibrox
Jimmy Calderwood was a lifelong Rangers fan and his hearse passed Ibrox. Image: Craig Williamson / SNS Group

His condition deteriorated in the months leading up to his death and it is understood he was admitted to hospital for care last year.

He leaves behind four children and 14 grandchildren.

Conversation