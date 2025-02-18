Former Aberdeen chief executive leads tributes at Jimmy Calderwood’s funeral

Former Aberdeen chief executive Duncan Fraser led tributes to ex-Dons manager Jimmy Calderwood at his funeral today.

Aberdonian journalist Graham Hunter also spoke at a service at Shieldhall and Drumoyne United Free Church in Glasgow.

Jimmy’s former number two Jimmy Nicholl was also in attendance, as were Derek and Darren Young, Russell Anderson, Lee Miller, Cammy Bell and Stuart Kettlewell.

Former manager Calderwood died aged 69 in January. He was a lifelong Rangers fan and his hearse passed Ibrox Stadium, where fans gathered to pay their respects.

A white and blue ‘Gaffer’ wreath was placed upon his coffin at the ceremony, which was followed by a committal service at Craigton Crematorium.

Jimmy Calderwood spent five years as Aberdeen manager

Calderwood spent five years in charge of Pittodrie from 2004 to 2009, joining the club after five years at Dunfermline Athletic and Dutch sides Willem II Tilburg and NEC Nijmegen in the Netherlands.

He led the Dons to the knockout stages of the 2007-08 UEFA Cup, where they held German giants Bayern Munich to a famous 2-2 draw at home.

After leaving Aberdeen, he was in charge of Kilmarnock and Ross County before ending his managerial career at Dutch sides Go Ahead Eagles and De Graafschap.

In August 2017, it was announced that the former Pars manager had developed early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

He went public with his diagnosis to raise awareness.

His condition deteriorated in the months leading up to his death and it is understood he was admitted to hospital for care last year.

He leaves behind four children and 14 grandchildren.