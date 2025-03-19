Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson gifted Clive Tyldesley’s match chart of European final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson gifted Clive Tyldesley’s match chart of European final

The Aberdeen legend said he was thrilled after all the players received a special chart from the veteran TV commentator.

By Neil Drysdale
Clive Tyldesley's detailed match chart of Aberdeen v Real Madrid in 1983.
Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson has spoken of his delight at being given a specially-created team chart of the most famous match in Aberdeen’s history.

Simpson and his team mates who beat Real Madrid to win the European Cup Winners Cup in 1983 have received the unique memento from TV commentator Clive Tyldesley.

It records detailed notes on all the players in both line-ups who were involved in the Dons’ against-the-odds 2-1 victory at the Ullevi stadium.

Alex Ferguson celebrating with Peter Weir after the European Cup Winners Cup triumph in Gothenburg.

He enclosed a letter with every chart which he has sent to all the surviving players – the youngest of the team, Neale Cooper, died in 2018, aged just 54.

Just admire the penmanship

Mr Tyldesley wrote to the players and said: “I made my radio commentary debut in 1976 and I’ve hand-written a chart like this for every match that I’ve covered since then.

Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson is delighted at receing Clive Tyldesley’s match chart. Pic: Paul Glendell.

“Names and title information are written in black, player and match data in blue, ages in green and scoring statistics in red.

Paying so much attention to detail

“I write the charts with standard biros and file them all away for future reference after each match.

“It is an unusual memento because it is a screen shot of the occasion at kick-off and tells nothing of the events and dramas that followed.

Alex Ferguson and Archie Knox with the European Cup Winners cup after Aberdeen beat Real Madrid 2-1 in 1983.

“But you will have your own personal memories of these and they will hopefully come flooding back every time you look at the chart.

Freedom of the City was deserved

“The players listed in the left-hand column were all made Freemen of the City of Aberdeen in 2023 at a ceremony.

“And, during that, they remembered their much-loved late colleague Neale Cooper.

“None of the Gothenburg Greats will ever be forgotten.”

TV commentator Clive Tyldesley has given the Gothenburg Greats a special chart of their win in Sweden in 1983.

Mr Simpson, who won two European trophies with the Dons – they added the Super Cup with a victory over Hamburg later in 1983 – said he was thrilled by the gift.

It was history in the making

He added: “It is [Aberdeen reserve goalkeeper] Bryan Gunn who knows Clive and mentioned to him that he should do the Aberdeen final in Gothenburg.

TV veteran Clive Tyldesley explained how he organised his charts of every football match. Pic: Neil Simpson.

“He gave all the Gothenburg players a free framed copy and I think it is brilliant.

The amount of detail is remarkable

“It’s a great keepsake and it will take pride of place on my mantelpiece.

Neil Simpson with his teammates after Aberdeen beat Bayern Munich 3-2 in 1983.

“None of us will ever forget that night and the fashion in which John Hewitt scored the winning goal deep into extra time still sends shivers up the spine.

“It means so much to us and all the supporters.”

Conversation