Aberdeen to host major international boxing tournament as fighters from overseas jet in

Aberdeen-based Cain Boxing Club and Granite City Boxing Club have partnered with Boxing Scotland to deliver the King of the North Box Cup.

By Sean Wallace
The rising stars of CAIN Boxing Club The club are are co-running the King of the North Box Cup. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeen is set to host a major boxing tournament with clubs from overseas jetting in to compete in the King of the North Box Cup.

Around 200 boxers are set to fight in the two day tournament which runs at Bucksburn Academy this Saturday and Sunday.

Aberdeen-based CAIN Boxing Club and Granite City Boxing Club have teamed together to deliver the new tournament.

The King of the North Box Cup is run in conjunction with governing body Boxing Scotland.

CAIN Boxing Club win best club at Caledonia Box Cup and three gold medals. Image supplied by CAIN Boxing Club

This weekend will mark the debut of the tournament which is planned to be a yearly event in the Granite City.

Overseas teams compete in Box Cup

Organisers insist the King of the North Box Cup will help further place north talent and clubs on the national map.

CAIN Boxing Club coach Jamie Cain said: “Clubs are travelling to Aberdeen from different countries for the tournament which is fantastic.

“Teams from France, Sweden and Ireland will compete.

A busy training session at CAIN Boxing Club. Image Kath Flannery, DC Thomson

“We also have teams from Scotland, England and Wales so it will be a strong international tournament.

“The hope is that it grows bigger next year as this will be an annual event.”

An open class tournament, the King of the North Box Cup is open to both male and female boxers.

Boost for the progression of boxers

The four categories within the tournament are elite (1985-2006), youth (2007 and 2008), junior (2009 and 2010) and schools (2011 and 2012).

The King of the North Box Cup is open to boxers and clubs affiliated with their recognised national governing body for the 2024-25 season.

CAIN Boxing Club boxers at their gym in Sheddocksley, Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Cain said: “This offers boxers the potential to fight against opponents from different nations.

“That will also allow them to come up against different styles which is great for their progression.

“The standard of boxers that have entered is of a really high caliber with a lot of national champions.

“It will be high level Olympic style boxing.”

The boxing action will be spread across two rings at Bucksburn Academy as the hottest rising stars from the UK and beyond fight for glory.

Sponsorship opportunities available

Among the near 200 boxers confirmed are CAIN Boxing Club’s multiple title winner Leo Jamieson who will compete in the 63.5kg elite.

Also boxing is Granite City’s multiple British and Scottish champion Ben Bonner who will fight at 67kg elite.

Newly crowned Scottish champion Fraser Wilkinson (l) and Celtic title holder Dean Sutherland (r) and with children from Granite City Boxing Club. Image: DC Thomson

Cain said: “The North has never had anything like this.

“Even national championships are all held in the Central Belt.

“Instead of all the North clubs having to travel and stay over it is great they have a tournament like this on their doorstep.

“There will be around 200 boxers entering over two rings going at the same time.

“We are still looking for sponsors for the tournament.

“There are packages for £200 sponsors and £500 sponsors.

“It would be great if any local companies could help supporting with sponsorship.”

For details on sponsorship contact cainboxingclub@gmail.com

