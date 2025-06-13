SFSA chairman Andrew Smith: ‘How Inverness childhood inspired my love of football’

Andrew Smith has never forgotten his childhood, growing up as one of five kids in a working-class environment in Inverness in the 1960s.

His parents had recently moved into a new council house on the edge of Dalneigh and the now chairman of the Scottish Football Supporters Association (SFSA) was in his element.

There was always a game with jerseys for goalposts against mostly older kids and every street, park and ash surface was packed with would-be superstars.

He also remembers vividly the day his little sister Ali – the prize-winning novelist of such books as Hotel World, The Accidental and How to be Both – was born.

Andrew said: “She was Alison back then and I call her that sometimes to annoy her.

“I had hoped for a brother, but came home to find out she was a she, shrugged my shoulders, said ‘Ach’, and went back out to play.”

While he was still in primary school, innovative local couple Alex and Marion Urquhart created the Inverness Street League.

And Andrew set up and player-managed the ‘Dalneigh Dynamos’ with pals from the Dalneigh School, the Cameron Highlanders Junior Boys Club and Inverness Royal.

How Inverness childhood prepared Andrew Smith for life of loving the beautiful game

He said: “We were dominant for two or three seasons and I recall playing in a final at the cavernous Clach Park with borrowed strips from the Boys Club.

“Looking back, the Street League was a wonderful institution where kids from all over the town played at the Bught Park pitches and it was all free. Different times indeed.”

Ever since, Andrew has been enthralled by football, whether in toasting the triumphs of teams as Aberdeen in Europe in 1983 or following Scottish sides at the World Cup.

Yet he has never had any illusions about its problems and pitfalls, including those which were beyond his ken as a youngster in Inverness 60 years ago.

‘The SFA didn’t want Highland clubs’

As he said: “It was the dark days before the first A9 upgrade when the SFA disgracefully didn’t want any Highland clubs in the league and did everything to stop it happening.

“I didn’t know that kind of thing back then.” But he has made up for in the intervening period, with the SFSA developing into one of the biggest campaign groups in Scotland.

At the end of a season which saw Inverness Caley‘s future threatened by administration, Ross County relegated from the Premier League and Aberdeen lift the Scottish Cup, Andrew offered a few thoughts on how the sport might be improved in his homeland.

And, while he welcomed the Dons’ victory in the competition for the first time since 1990, he didn’t shirk from criticising many of those in charge of the sport.

‘There is no long-term vision’

He said: “Our whole game is dominated by two things. Self interest: ‘What’s in it for me/my club and how do I avoid my club getting hurt?’

“And short termism: ‘The future can take care of itself, my problems are now.’

“But we all know the real bosses in the game are the broadcasters and they dictate kick-off times to suit projected audiences.

“I remember ICT and the Scottish Cup semi final with a 12.15 kick-off [in 2019], with no input from or dialogue with the club. County fans have had similar nightmares.

“That’s why fans need to unite to call out the unfairness when decisions get taken.

‘We are there as the fans’ voice’

“The SFSA is quite simply a Union of Fans. It is free to join, it will always be free and we are 10 years old, with 80,000-plus members, and we are growing as an organisation.

“We are here because when the proverbial hits the fan, supporters need a voice.”

Andrew has had other significant issues to concern him in recent years. So he’s not somebody who believes the so-called beautiful game is a matter of life and death.

He told me: “I want football to have a brighter future that it will deliver for itself.

SFSA’s Andrew Smith: The five suggestions I have to boost Scottish football

“Having personally had a health interlude and a stem cell transplant rescue, I can tell you that it brings perspective. Scottish football has to take control of its own future.”

And here are five suggestions which he thinks would improve matters.

1. Invest in Schools football

“Think through, create and invest in a long-term integrated schools programme.

“This would involve [the SFA] working with the Scottish Government and COSLA to increase participation at all levels in local communities and local community clubs.

“Schools would be at the centre of this and it is a disgrace that our game hasn’t seen this as a key priority for the future.”

2. Ditch the existing structure

“Change our league structure, so clubs don’t start the season thinking about relegation.

“Our 10-team leagues allow no leeway to anyone and the SPFL2 league is not conducive to anything apart from survival.

“We have too many yo-yo clubs and that means too many yo-yo business plans.”

3. Accept the world is changing and stamp out racism

“Clean up the game, the way it is broadcast and make it something we are all proud of.

“Start by identifying and calling out the racist songs and chants.

“Make our game friendlier and appeal to a wider group of consumers, with good reasonably priced food and even alcohol in non-flammable games.

“Recruit and work with wholesome sponsors right through the communities.”

4. Make clubs more accountable

“Introduce ‘Strict Liability’ to clubs [in domestic football] where they are responsible for the behaviour of their own supporters.

“Why should council tax payers have to pay for damage to George Square [in Glasgow] or hordes of police at fan marches?

5. Welcome new thinking

“And do so, even if some of it is ‘Back to the Future’.

“What did we used to do that was better? What are others doing better than us?

“How do we make football free for all kids, like it used to be?”

Andrew Smith realises it will always be easier to talk about getting beaten by a small country such as Iceland than identifying why it happened last week.

And he knows the question: Who is going to replace Steve Clarke? offers a quicker fix than addressing the “huge collective failure” that is kids development in Scotland.

But he’s not interested in pat solutions. And neither is the SFSA.

Andrew Smith’s weekly blog is at: https://scottishfsa.org/chairmans-blog-06-06-25/