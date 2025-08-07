Cove Rangers FC ‘appalled’ by fake TikTok account after ‘insensitive and disturbing’ video goes viral

Cove Rangers has condemned an ‘insensitive and disturbing’ viral video shared on TikTok by an account impersonating the club.

The clip displayed a picture of lifelong fan Malcolm Runcie, who sadly recently passed away, alongside Gangsta Rap song ‘N***a N***a N***a’.

The video was released on an account with a username impersonating the club on Wednesday August 6, and had more than 115,000 views.

Another insensitive post was also shared on the fake account’s TikTok story.

Both posts have since been removed, and the account has been deleted.

Cove Rangers has confirmed it is not currently active on TikTok.

Cove Rangers ‘appalled’ by fake TikTok account

The Aberdeen-based club said: “We are aware of a TikTok account which has been set up and claims to be an Official Cove Rangers social media platform.

“The club wishes to make it absolutely clear this is a fake account.

“Like those who have contacted us, we are appalled by the insensitive and disturbing content, and have reported the matter to TikTok.

“We would hope that the company takes action to remove the account as quickly as possible.”

Fake account now permanently banned by TikTok.

Since Cove Rangers reported the matter to TikTok, the account has now been removed.

TikToks Community Guidelines state that they do not allow account behaviour that may spam or mislead our community, including spam or impersonation accounts.

They have since have permanently removed the flagged fake account for breaching their impersonation policies.

Cove Rangers have since taken to Facebook to extent their gratitude towards the social media company for their swift action.

It reads: “We would like to express our gratitude to the social media company TikTok for the swift action taken in removing an account claiming to be an official Cove Rangers FC channel.

“The account, which featured insensitive and disturbing material, has been banned following representations from the club.

“We would like to thank TikTok for dealing with the matter so quickly.”