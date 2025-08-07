Cove Rangers FC ‘appalled’ by fake TikTok account after ‘insensitive and disturbing’ video goes viral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers FC ‘appalled’ by fake TikTok account after ‘insensitive and disturbing’ video goes viral

The account, impersonating the Aberdeen-based football club, has since been removed.

By Regan Parsons
Balmoral Stadium
Balmoral Stadium, the home of Cove Rangers FC. Image: Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers has condemned an ‘insensitive and disturbing’ viral video shared on TikTok by an account impersonating the club.

The clip displayed a picture of lifelong fan Malcolm Runcie, who sadly recently passed away, alongside Gangsta Rap song ‘N***a N***a N***a’.

The video was released on an account with a username impersonating the club on Wednesday August 6, and had more than 115,000 views.

Another insensitive post was also shared on the fake account’s TikTok story.

Both posts have since been removed, and the account has been deleted.

Cove Rangers has confirmed it is not currently active on TikTok.

Cove Rangers ‘appalled’ by fake TikTok account

The Aberdeen-based club said: “We are aware of a TikTok account which has been set up and claims to be an Official Cove Rangers social media platform.

“The club wishes to make it absolutely clear this is a fake account.

“Like those who have contacted us, we are appalled by the insensitive and disturbing content, and have reported the matter to TikTok.

“We would hope that the company takes action to remove the account as quickly as possible.”

Fake account now permanently banned by TikTok.

Since Cove Rangers reported the matter to TikTok, the account has now been removed.

TikToks Community Guidelines state that they do not allow account behaviour that may spam or mislead our community, including spam or impersonation accounts.

They have since have permanently removed the flagged fake account for breaching their impersonation policies.

Cove Rangers have since taken to Facebook to extent their gratitude towards the social media company for their swift action.

It reads: “We would like to express our gratitude to the social media company TikTok for the swift action taken in removing an account claiming to be an official Cove Rangers FC channel.

“The account, which featured insensitive and disturbing material, has been banned following representations from the club.

“We would like to thank TikTok for dealing with the matter so quickly.”

