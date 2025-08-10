GALLERY: Champion Street finals day – best pictures as Aberdeen kids’ football tournament trophies are claimed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Champion Street finals day – best pictures as Aberdeen kids’ football tournament trophies are claimed

The Champion Street primary 1/2, p3/4/5 and p6/7 finals were held at Crombie Park on Sunday. Take a look at our pictures of the teams, action and celebrations.

Dynamo Moscove youth team in blue and white stripes jump and cheer as they lift the Main Cup trophy at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Dynamo Moscove celebrate in style after lifting the Main Cup at Champion Street 2025.
By Ryan Cryle, Darrell Benns & Mark Asquith

Aberdeen’s renewed Champion Street summer primary school kids’ football tournament reached its climax on Sunday, with an all-action finals day at Culter FC’s Crombie Park – and we have got the best pictures.

The North Region Junior Premier League ground venue played host to multiple finals across Sunday afternoon – with not just the main Champion Street finals at primary 1/2, p3/4/5 and p6/7, but also Consolation Cup finals at each age group.

Finals day was preceded by a two-week group stage then knock-out games, held at Kincorth playing fields, as Champion Street – which originally ran from 1973-2008 – finally returned to the city football scene after a more than 15-year absence.

The Press and Journal/Evening Express continued our long association with the Champion Street tournament by capturing much of the group stages on its 2025 return, and we also had a photographer there on finals day to take pictures of the teams, action and celebrations.

Take a look through our gallery:

Peterhead Panthers player in blue and white clashes with a Hazlehead Hurricanes opponent in white and black during the P1/2 Main Final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Young BOD Dortmund player in yellow shoots at goal as Cove Madrid defenders in blue attempt to block during the P1/2 Consolation Cup final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Smiling BOD Dortmund P1/2 players in yellow football kits celebrate with trophies and medals after winning the Consolation Cup at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Two Hazlehead Dons players in light green kits run with arms outstretched after scoring against Newtonhill Dandies in black during the P3/4/5 Main Consolation Cup final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Newtonhill Dandies player in black and red makes a sliding tackle to dispossess a Hazlehead Dons opponent in light green during the P3/4/5 Main Consolation Cup final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Hazlehead Dons player in light green battles for possession with two Newtonhill Dandies opponents in black and red during the P3/4/5 Main Consolation Cup final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Young Peterhead Panthers player in blue challenges a Hazlehead Hurricanes opponent in white for the ball during the P1/2 Main Final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Young Hazlehead Hurricanes goalkeeper in green dives to stop the ball on the goal line during the P1/2 Main Final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Smiling Hazlehead Dons players in light green kits pose with trophies and medals behind a “Champion Street 2025 Winners” sign after winning the P3/4/5 Main Consolation Cup at Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Young BOD Dortmund footballers in yellow run towards their coach with arms outstretched after winning the P1/2 Consolation Cup at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Hazlehead Dons player in light green runs with arms outstretched to celebrate a goal during the P3/4/5 Main Consolation Cup final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Portlethen Panthers players in blue run together, celebrating a goal against Westhill Wasps during the P3/4/5 Main Cup final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Peterhead Panthers players in blue football kits run towards their goalkeeper in yellow to celebrate winning the P1/2 Main Final on penalties at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Hazlehead Dons player in light green challenges for the ball surrounded by Newtonhill Dandies players in black during the P3/4/5 Main Consolation Cup final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Three Westhill Wasps players in yellow and black kits celebrate together after scoring in the P3/4/5 Main Cup final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Peterhead Panthers players in blue football kits hold trophies and medals, cheering behind a “Champion Street 2025 Winners” sign after winning the P1/2 Main Final at Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Peterhead Panthers players in blue and white kits stand with coaches behind a “Champion Street 2025 Winners” sign, holding trophies and medals after winning the P1/2 Main Final at Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Peterhead Panthers player in blue challenges a Hazlehead Hurricanes opponent in white and black for possession during the P1/2 Main Final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Hazlehead Dons players in light green kits cheer and hold trophies behind a “Champion Street 2025 Winners” sign after winning the P3/4/5 Main Consolation Cup at Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Hazlehead Dons goalkeeper in light green dives towards the ball while surrounded by Newtonhill Dandies players in black during the P3/4/5 Main Consolation Cup final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Three Hazlehead Hurricanes players in white and black kits run together celebrating a goal during the P1/2 Main Final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Hazlehead Dons player in light green shoots towards goal as Newtonhill Dandies defenders and goalkeeper move to block during the P3/4/5 Main Consolation Cup final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Young BOD Dortmund player in yellow strikes the ball as a Cove Madrid opponent in blue moves to challenge during the P1/2 Consolation Cup final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Peterhead Panthers player in blue and white dribbles the ball while challenged by Hazlehead Hurricanes players in black and white during the P1/2 Main Final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Young Peterhead Panthers footballer in blue kit strikes the ball during the P1/2 Main Final against Hazlehead Hurricanes at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Two young footballers, one in green and one in black, challenge for the ball in the P3/4/5 Main Consolation Cup Final between Hazlehead Dons and Newtonhill Dandies at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Young Hazlehead Hurricanes footballer jumps to kick the ball while three Peterhead Panthers players defend during the P1/2 Main Final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Young Peterhead Panthers footballers in blue kit cheer and embrace on the pitch after winning the P1/2 Main Final on penalties at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Hazlehead Dons youth footballers in light green kit celebrate together on the pitch after winning the P3/4/5 Main Consolation Cup Final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Young Peterhead Panthers footballer in blue kit takes a powerful shot during the P1/2 Main Final match against Hazlehead Hurricanes at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Overton Wolves player in blue heads the ball while challenging an Invercauld Ajax player in red and white during the P6/7 Main Consolation Cup Final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Football player in a blue and white striped Dynamo Moscove kit runs towards cheering fans after scoring in the P6/7 Main Cup Final against BOD Dynamo at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Invercauld Ajax youth football team in red and white kits hold trophies and medals while posing behind a Champion Street 2025 Winners sign after their victory over Overton Wolves in the P6/7 Main Consolation Cup Final at Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Young footballers from Cove Madrid in light blue kits and BOD Dortmund in yellow and black compete for possession during the P1/2 Consolation Cup Final at the Champion Street 2025 event in Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Young Portlethen Panthers footballer in a blue and yellow kit strikes the ball during the P3/4/5 Main Cup Final against Westhill Wasps at the Champion Street 2025 event in Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Youth player in an Invercauld Ajax red and white kit strikes the ball during the Main Consolation Cup Final against Overton Wolves at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Five Dynamo Moscove players in blue and white striped kits, along with their goalkeeper in green, celebrate a goal during the P6/7 Main Cup Final against BOD Dynamo at Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Three Portlethen Panthers players in blue and yellow kits run towards the crowd celebrating a goal in the P3/4/5 Main Cup Final against Westhill Wasps at Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Dynamo Moscove youth footballers in blue and white striped kits celebrate on the pitch as children run on to join them after winning the P6/7 Main Cup Final against BOD Dynamo at Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Youth footballers from Overton Wolves in light blue kit attack the goal past the diving Invercauld Ajax goalkeeper in red during the P6/7 Main Consolation Cup Final at Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Youth football team Dynamo Moscove in blue and white striped kit celebrating with the P6/7 Main Cup trophy and medals behind a ‘Champion Street 2025 Winners’ sign at Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Youth football team Portlethen Panthers in blue and yellow kit celebrating shirtless with teammates and supporters after winning the P3/4/5 Main Cup Final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Youth football match at Champion Street 2025, with BOD Dynamo player in pink and navy kit approaching as Dynamo Moscove goalkeeper in green dives on the ball, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Two Portlethen Panthers players in blue kits celebrate on the pitch, one with hands on chest and eyes closed, during the Main Cup Final against Westhill Wasps at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Young Portlethen Panthers players in blue kits run and cheer, with one player shirtless in celebration, during the Main Cup Final against Westhill Wasps at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Youth player in a blue and white Dynamo Moscove kit takes a shot on goal against the BOD Dynamo goalkeeper during the Main Cup Final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Portlethen Panthers youth football team in blue and yellow kits lifting the trophy and cheering after winning the P3/4/5 Main Cup Final at Champion Street 2025 in Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Youth footballers from Dynamo Moscove in blue and BOD Dynamo in pink and navy kits contest the ball during the P6/7 Main Cup Final at Champion Street 2025 in Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Two youth footballers, one in a blue and white Dynamo Moscove kit and the other in a pink and navy BOD Dynamo kit, compete for possession during the P6/7 Main Cup Final at Champion Street 2025 in Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Youth footballer in a red and white Invercauld Ajax kit celebrates a goal as Overton Wolves players in blue react during the P6/7 Main Consolation Cup Final at Champion Street 2025 in Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Youth footballers in pink and navy BOD Dynamo kits attack against blue and white Dynamo Moscove players during the P6/7 Main Main Cup Final at Champion Street 2025 in Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Portlethen Panthers youth football team in blue and yellow kits pose with the trophy and medals after winning the P3/4/5 Main Main Cup Final at Champion Street 2025 in Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Youth football players from Invercauld Ajax in red and white kit and Overton Wolves in light blue kit compete for the ball in the P6/7 Main Consolation Cup Final at Champion Street 2025 in Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Youth football player from Dynamo Moscove in blue and white kit tackles a BOD Dynamo player in pink and black kit during the P6/7 Main Main Cup Final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Youth football players from Overton Wolves in light blue kits run and celebrate after scoring during the P6/7 Main Consolation Cup Final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Young Overton Wolves players in light blue kits cheer and run across the pitch after scoring a goal past the Invercauld Ajax goalkeeper, who is on the ground, during the P6/7 Main Consolation Cup Final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Young footballers from Portlethen Panthers in blue and Westhill Wasps in yellow compete for the ball during the P3/4/5 Main Cup Final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Young players from Portlethen Panthers in blue and Westhill Wasps in yellow battle for the ball during the P3/4/5 Main Cup Final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Youth footballers from Overton Wolves in blue and Invercauld Ajax in red contest the ball during the P6/7 Main Consolation Cup Final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Footballer in red and white kit from Invercauld Ajax shields the ball from two Overton Wolves players in blue during the P6/7 Main Consolation Cup Final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Group of Invercauld Ajax players in red and white kits huddling together in celebration after winning the P6/7 Main Consolation Cup Final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Four young footballers in yellow and black BOD Dortmund kits and light blue Cove Madrid kits challenge for possession during the P1/2 Consolation Cup Final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Group of young Invercauld Ajax footballers in red and white kits celebrate a goal during the P6/7 Main Consolation Cup Final at Champion Street 2025, Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Youth football team Dynamo Moscove in blue and white striped kits pose with trophies and medals behind a Champion Street 2025 Winners sign at Crombie Park, Peterculter.
Close-up of the Champion Street 2025 Main Cup Final trophy with red and white ribbons, placed on a glass table at Crombie Park, Peterculter.
