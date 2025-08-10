GALLERY: Champion Street finals day – best pictures as Aberdeen kids’ football tournament trophies are claimed
The Champion Street primary 1/2, p3/4/5 and p6/7 finals were held at Crombie Park on Sunday. Take a look at our pictures of the teams, action and celebrations.
ByRyan Cryle, Darrell Benns & Mark Asquith
Aberdeen’s renewed Champion Street summer primary school kids’ football tournament reached its climax on Sunday, with an all-action finals day at Culter FC’s Crombie Park – and we have got the best pictures.
The North Region Junior Premier League ground venue played host to multiple finals across Sunday afternoon – with not just the main Champion Street finals at primary 1/2, p3/4/5 and p6/7, but also Consolation Cup finals at each age group.
The Press and Journal/Evening Express continued our long association with the Champion Street tournament by capturing much of the group stages on its 2025 return, and we also had a photographer there on finals day to take pictures of the teams, action and celebrations.
