GALLERY: Champion Street finals day – best pictures as Aberdeen kids’ football tournament trophies are claimed

Aberdeen’s renewed Champion Street summer primary school kids’ football tournament reached its climax on Sunday, with an all-action finals day at Culter FC’s Crombie Park – and we have got the best pictures.

The North Region Junior Premier League ground venue played host to multiple finals across Sunday afternoon – with not just the main Champion Street finals at primary 1/2, p3/4/5 and p6/7, but also Consolation Cup finals at each age group.

Finals day was preceded by a two-week group stage then knock-out games, held at Kincorth playing fields, as Champion Street – which originally ran from 1973-2008 – finally returned to the city football scene after a more than 15-year absence.

The Press and Journal/Evening Express continued our long association with the Champion Street tournament by capturing much of the group stages on its 2025 return, and we also had a photographer there on finals day to take pictures of the teams, action and celebrations.

Take a look through our gallery: