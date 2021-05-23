Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce get Eastern Premier League campaign off to winning start

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Stoneywood- Dyce, the only Premiership side in the north-east, launched its Eastern Premier League campaign with a flourish to hand their new captain Jamie King a belated birthday present in his first game in charge.

King, who was 25 on Friday, led from the front, trapping Meigle opener Saeed Shambeb lbw in his first over of the day before snaffling a sharp chance in the slips from Majid Rasmed off the bowling of Jon Grant with the score only on eight.

Meigle, the league’s newcomers, never recovered from these early blows, slumping to 67 all out which would have been even less but for a classy little knock of 21 from Scotland player Peter Drummond.

Grant, a left arm seamer, took full advantage of his captain electing to field on a green wicket, swinging the ball to maximum effect and ending the afternoon with four wickets for 16. He received good support from King who bowled with verve and pace, taking two for 22, before making way for spinner Leighton Collins.

Collins proved to be equally impressive turning the ball to the discomfort of the Perthshire batsmen, claiming four for 15 in the process, including the valuable scalp of Drummond.

The People’s Park side took their time in their reply but there was only going to be one winner as they ground to victory for the loss of three wickets from 21. 1 overs, although Collins had to leave the field with a muscle strain late in the innings.

Martin Reid led the home response, scoring a fine 20 which included three sumptuous fours, while teenager Stuart Lister looked like one for the future as he stroked his way to an unbeaten 27 to see his side home.

King declared himself delighted with the result and the all-round excellence of his side.

He said: “We aim to win all our home games. This was a good solid start.

“We fielded well and took our catches. Jon and Leighton were very impressive with the ball, while Stuart is a class act in the making.

“Martin gave us the perfect start, so overall it was a good day for us, even the weather held up.”

The start of the game was delayed for two hours to allow the outfield to dry.

The victors have home advantage again on Saturday but will find Forfarshire much tougher opponents after their comprehensive beating of local rivals Arbroath United in their first outing of the season.

There then follows tricky trips to Arbroath and Grange, but on this form Stoneywood- Dyce need fear no one especially at People’s Park.

Reid summed up the day for everyone when he said: “After our extended break it was just great to get back playing again.”