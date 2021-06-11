Cricket: Lewis Munro embracing Aberdeenshire leadership role

Lewis Munro is relishing the task of captaining Aberdeenshire in the absence of Kenny Reid.

The all-rounder, 19, will lead the Mannofield side for the next few weeks with usual skipper Reid out with a fractured thumb.

Tomorrow Aberdeenshire face Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds at Peoples Park in the North-East Championship. On Sunday, they host Drumpellier at Mannofield in the Scottish Cup.

Munro said: “I’m pleased to take on the captaincy role and it will be good experience for me while Kenny is out.

“We’re obviously disappointed to lose Kenny, but he’s still there to lean on for advice.

“He’s good to chat to and he’s keen to help the young players and bring them on.

“I’ve captained the Under-13s, U15s and U18s teams before and I also did two of our friendlies last year.

“Hopefully that experience will stand me in good stead, I’m looking forward to it anyway.”

Changes at the top of the order

As well as Reid, Shire are also without opener Aayush Dasmahapatra, who is out for six weeks after fracturing a finger playing for Scotland Under-19s last Sunday.

Will Morgan and Rahul Chandu have been brought in from the side which lost to Huntly last Saturday with Cameron Clark pushed up the order to open.

Munro added: “Aayush being out as well is a big blow, because he’s been scoring runs this season and he’s a bowler you can get nine overs out of easily.

“But it’s a good opportunity for people coming in to show what they can do and make a name for themselves.

“After losing to Huntly we want to bounce back. We are confident, but we know it won’t be easy against Stoneywood-Dyce.”

Club captain Reid is frustrated that he is missing and said: “I’m disappointed that I’m going to miss some cricket, but these things happen.

“I’ve just got to support from the sidelines and hopefully the boys can do well without me for a few weeks.

“Aayush being out is also disappointing. But hopefully the boys can bounce back from setbacks we’ve had.”