Buckie forced to withdraw from NOSCA T20 cricket card this weekend due to lack of available players

Buckie have been forced to withdraw from this weekend’s North of Scotland T20 cricket fixtures due to a lack of available players.

The Moray outfit were due to be part of a three-team round-robin format hosted by Forres St Lawrence’s Grant Park and also featuring Elgin, however, it will now go ahead without them.

Buckie have not included a team in the NOSCA senior league this season due to a lack of availability, but had still hoped to feature in the T20 tournament.

Captain John Corsie confirmed the club have had to notify Forres of their withdrawal, meaning they will now focus on participating in the reserve league on Sundays.

Corsie said: “We have a number of guys who can make a Sunday, but not a Saturday, and it’s hard to find a solution.

“It is unfortunate because we have a very strong Sunday team at the moment. It is probably a team to play in the senior league on a Saturday, but a number of guys just can’t get the time to do it through work commitments and the like.

“To keep them in cricket they are playing in the reserve league on a Sunday and it may be the same for a couple of years until we can find a solution.”

Corsie says the lack of numbers is the only factor holding Buckie back, adding: “Off the field we are probably as healthy as we have ever been. We have a really nice summer pavilion and good facilities.

“We are always hopeful of a couple of people coming into the area, or some young players coming through. Sometimes two or three new faces can freshen things up.”

Ross County will also host a three-team event, with Highland rivals Northern Counties and Nairn County making the trip to Castle Leod.

The Strathpeffer side will face an early redemption shot against Inverness side Counties, who defeated them by five wickets in last weekend’s senior league opener.

The winners of both events will qualify for the final on July 24.