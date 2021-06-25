Cricket: Aberdeenshire aim to continue title challenge

Captain Lewis Munro is calling for no let up from Aberdeenshire in their North-East Championship title bid.

The Mannofield outfit travel to Perth tomorrow to face Perth Doocot having won four of their five league fixtures this term.

Munro, who is skipper in the absence of the injured Kenny Reid, said: “It was a very good win for us against Gordonians last weekend.

“We just need to bring the momentum from that into this game.

“When we’ve had a couple of players missing it’s been great to see others stepping up to the plate.

“Nathan Elliott opened the batting last weekend and carried his bat which was great.

“I think we’ve shown we can challenge at the top of the table.

“We knew that was where we had to be at the start of season and it’s pleasing that we’re in the fight.”

Gordonians look to bounce back

Meanwhile, Gordonians captain Mayank Bhandari is looking for a positive response from his side following their first league loss against Aberdeenshire.

Dundee HSFPs visit Countesswells tomorrow and Bhandari said: “We’ve learned our lessons from last weekend and hopefully we can do well against Dundee.

“Our batting needs to be a little bit better, if a team is only chasing 130 or 140 there isn’t enough pressure on them.

“But it’s only one game and the team will be fine, we’ve got experienced players who have been in this situation before.”

Elsewhere in the North-East Championship Huntly look to return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats when Forfarshire 2nds visit Castle Park.

Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds will look to build on their first win of the season last weekend when they travel to Falkland.

Grades race continues to excite

That there are no teams in Grade 1 with unbeaten records, only five weeks into the season, is a clear indication of the competitive nature of the division.

In an interesting weekend of fixtures. The top four in league are thrown together with a similar situation existing at the bottom of the top division in the NE Grades.

The most significant clash of the day is the meeting of leaders Cults, who lost their unbeaten record to Bon Accord at Allan Park, and third placed Aberdeen Grammar.

Rob Sweirgon, the Grammar captain, said: “With dog eating dog, each weekend has thrown up its share of shocks.

“We aim to provide another when we go to Allan Park tomorrow but it won’t be easy.”

At Hazelhead, second placed Knight Riders host another mouth watering clash with the Bons who have eased up into fourth position.

At the bottom of the division, the going is no less tough where Crescent entertain Gordonians and Inverurie meet Master Blasters Aberdeen at Kellands Park.

In Grade 2, leaders Mannofield are scheduled to play Stoneywood-Dyce, who have yet to play a game due to player shortage.

Ellon Gordon who lie second are at home to 2nd Aberdeen Grammar.

In Grade 3, Banchory and 2nd Grampian, the only two sides with 100% records clash at the Burnett Park in a game which will go a long way to settling the outcome of the title race.

Banchory with home advantage will be marginal favourites, but the track records of the two top teams makes it hard to call.