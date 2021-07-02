Aberdeen Grammar face fight to stay at top of Grade 1

Life is tough at the top of Grade 1 and set to get even tougher according to Rob Sweirgon, the captain of Aberdeen Grammar FP.

Grammar are the new league leaders in the top division. but Sweirgon knows his side has a fight on their hands if they want to stay there.

He said: “Six weeks into the season, and it’s clear anyone of a number of teams could yet win this highly competitive league. which is great for the game.

“Hopefully we’ll be up there along with the best of them at the end of what promises to be a long season.

“We are also in the last four of the Aberdeenshire Cup where we’ll meet Knight Riders, who are in the title race. On their day, they are arguably the best team in Grade 1.”

Sweirgon is enjoying a rich seam of form with the Rubislaw club, scoring a remarkable 81 on the last grass wicket at the Links before Bon Accord replaced it with an artificial one two weeks ago.

He said ”That was a knock to cherish.”

Leaders Grammar meet fifth-placed Grampian, but such is the closeness of the situation, the positions could quickly be reversed.

Second-placed Bon Accord are at home to Crescent, who ousted the Bons last weekend in the Aberdeenshire Cup, while Knight Riders are away to Master Blasters Aberdeen.

Deposed leaders Cults are at Countesswells, where they meet Gordonians, who are also in the semi-finals of the cup and due to play Crescent next weekend.

Elsewhere, Siyapa host a game with an inconsistent Inverurie side who could yet force their way into the title race.

In Grade 2, league leaders Mannofield, the only side with a 100% record, have no game, giving second-placed Ellon Gordon the opportunity to close the gap assuming they can see off the challenge of lowly 2nd Aberdeen Grammar at the Gordon Park.

In Grade 3, an unbeaten 2nd Grampian make the trip to Methlick, bidding to keep their 100% record intact at the expense of the struggling Aberdeenshire team.