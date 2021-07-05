Cricket: Aberdeenshire back to winning ways in North-East Championship

Aberdeenshire bounced back from their ignominious defeat in Perth last week to become the north-east’s leading challengers in the North-East Championship, although in fourth place they are some way off the lead established by Freuchie.

Shire eased past Arbroath United in a high-scoring game at Mannofield where the visitors must have thought they were in with an outstanding chance after posting an impressive 243 for eight, only to be hunted down by the home side for the loss of seven wickets in the 42nd over.

Nathan Elliott was a stand-out for the Mannofield men, taking four wickets for 42 and then making a solid 46 when he opened the batting.

Captain Kenny Reid marked his return from injury with a splendid 63 and Joe Horne showed he might be a wicketkeeper batsman of some note after hitting a sparkling unbeaten 69.

Reid said: “After the debacle of Perth, it was good to see so many youngsters come good.”

Up the road at Countesswells, Gordonians were unable to be the first side to topple league leaders Freuchie, though it was a close run thing with the Fife side only easing past the home total of 196 for eight in the final over with only two wickets in hand.

Opener Abrar Ahmed top scored for Gordonians with 53, while Aman Arora and Adi Hegde were the main wicket takers for the home side in an enthralling game of cricket.

At Castle Park, Huntly made good use of home advantage in a low-scoring affair in which opener Callum Whyte top scored with 38 in his side’s total of 91.

The lowly total proved to be enough as Perth Doocot collapsed to 74 all out, mainly due to some fine bowling from Barry Newlands and Innes Parkin, who took four wickets for 12 and 14 respectively.

Stoneywood-Dyce 2nd’s game at Dundee High was called off due to Covid 19 issues.

In Grade 1 of the North East Grades, Aberdeen Grammar retained their lead after a six-wicket win at the expense of Grampian, but Bon Accord kept up the pressure in second place, recording a narrow 26 run win at the Links.