Stoneywood-Dyce climb up the Eastern Premier League with impressive home win

Stoneywood – Dyce’s surge away from the relegation area of the Eastern Premier League continued at the Peoples Park where they registered their second win in a week by defeating RH Corstorphine.

The victory helped Stoneywood-Dyce move above the Edinburgh side and up to seventh spot.

The result was never in doubt after fast bowler Jon Grant had torn through the top order of the Corstorphine batting, reducing them to 20 for five in the first half hour on a pitch made for the left arm seamer who took four for 29 in his deadly opening spell.

The Edinburgh side, who had elected to bat after winning the toss, never came to terms with Grant’s pace and guile and but for a stand of 38 between James Dickinson and Elliot Rousen would not have reached 89 all out in the 26th over of their innings.

The visiting captain Caleb Whiteford valiantly tried to stem the tide, briefly flourishing for his 21 but all in vain as the home bowlers efficiently finished the work started by Grant.

Jack Lambley weighed in with two for 21, while veteran George Ninan simply gets better with age, turning in eight overs which cost only 16 runs for a return of two wickets, including the dangerous Whiteford.

The home side fielded like demons in support of their bowlers, resulting in two run outs, attributed to Tim Boviard and Jan Stander, and, with teenager Ailsa Lister turning in another tidy performance behind the stumps, it was a fine day in the field for the People’s Park side.

After losing opener Martin Reid with the score on five, Ninan (23) and Boviard (42) cruised to a partnership of 72, only getting out when victory was in sight.

Their dismissals brought Shaun Coetzer and David Lamb, two former captains, to the crease.

In total there were five captains in the Stoneywood-Dyce team as Ninan and Stander have also enjoyed leading the People’s Park outfit.

Lamb was returning to the game after an absence of 10 years.

“It’s just great to be back,” he said.

The current leader Jamie King relished his side’s victory.

He said: “This win sends out a clear message to other EPL sides that we are not to be taken lightly on our home patch.

“We did most things right but had some superb performances from George Ninan, Tim Boviard and of course Jon Grant, but overall it was a sound, convincing team effort.

“We can carry this into next weekend when we have Carlton at home, followed by another league game at Meigle on the Sunday.”

Two wins would take Stoneywood-Dyce into the top half of the league, something that didn’t look likely two weeks ago when they languished in bottom place of the top Scottish club league.