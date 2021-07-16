Cricket: Aberdeenshire out to preserve perfect home league record

Aberdeenshire are out to maintain their perfect home record when Falkland visit Mannofield tomorrow.

Shire have won all three home matches they’ve played in the North-East Championship.

Captain Kenny Reid is hoping that continues when they face Falkland, who are second in the table, two places above Aberdeenshire.

Reid said: “We’ve said for a few years that we would like Mannofield to be a place where other teams don’t want to come and play.

“We want to make it as difficult as we can for teams at Mannofield.

“We’ve done that so far this season, hopefully that form at home can continue in this game and the remaining four home games.”

Huntly looking for return to form

Meanwhile, Huntly captain Jack Mitchell says they are determined to bounce back after being bowled out for 30 by Falkland last weekend.

Huntly are away to league leaders Freuchie, who have won seven out of seven thus far.

Mitchell said: “It’s going to be a difficult game for us. They’re unbeaten and it will be our hardest challenge so far.

“But if we perform like we know we’re capable of I think we’ve got every chance of getting a victory.

“A lot of guys are wanting to bounce back and show they are better than what they showed last week.”

Gordonians aim to get back on track

Gordonians are also hoping to rediscover the winning feeling.

Their game against Forfarshire 2nds was rained off last weekend and a week prior they lost to Freuchie.

Tomorrow they travel to Arbroath United. Captain Mayank Bhandari said: “Hopefully we can get a win at Arbroath and get back on a decent run.

“It’s been a positive start to the season and we’ve played quite well (winning four out of six), hopefully that continues.”

Elsewhere, on Sunday Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds go in search of their second win of the season when Perth Doocot visit Peoples Park.

Final places at stake in Aberdeenshire Cup

Meanwhile, the focus in the NE Grades this weekend will be two-fold, with two days of absorbing cricket.

While the leagues are of supreme importance, and first up on Saturday, for long time supporters of Grades cricket the magic of the prestigious Aberdeenshire Cup on Sunday will have greater appeal.

The competition has reached the semi-final stages, in which Aberdeen Grammar FP’s play Knight Riders and Gordonians meet Crescent.

The Rubislaw clash between Grade 1 leaders Grammar and third-placed Knight Riders is particularly attractive, giving both sides an opportunity to make first claim on a league and cup double.

Rob Sweirgon, the Grammar captain, said: “On their day our opponents are the best team in the division, but we’re in good form and will fancy our chances at home.”

His opposite number Prem Ballal added: “We are playing well and would like to think we can pick up a major award at the end of the season.

“This makes this coming weekend a vital one for us.”

The game between Gordonians and Crescent at Countesswells will be no less competitive with a place in the final on August 22 at stake.

Such is the status of the 136-year-old Aberdeenshire Cup that it has been refurbished at great expense.

The pick of the Grade 1 fixtures tomorrow is the meeting of Grampian, who, with home advantage against title-seeking Knight Riders, are capable of pulling off a shock result.

Second-placed Bon Accord will give Gordonians a thorough examination, while Grammar are at home to Siyapa.

Crescent are at home to Inverurie, who are not yet out of the title race, and Cults can get championship hopes back on track at Allan Park against Master Blasters Aberdeen.

In Grade 2, Ellon Gordon must win at home to runaway leaders Mannofield, if they are to have any chance of forcing themselves back into the promotion race.