Stoneywood Dyce: Jamie King hopes back-to-back wins act as springboard for rest of the season

Stoneywood Dyce captain Jamie King hopes his side use back-to-back victories as a springboard for the rest of the season.

The People’s Park side have shaken off a stuttering start to the campaign, losing five in a row to leave them bottom of the table, to win their last two games and move up the table.

But King is keen they do not rest on their laurels after resurrecting their fortunes.

He said: “It’s been a big positive. People are turning up to training happy and at the weekend feeling confident.

“Without these result we might be going into the se games feeling negative.

“I said to the guys at the weekend that one or two wins is just the start – that can’t be our season done. This is just us getting going and seeing how far up the table we can get.”

Week 8 summary: https://t.co/tAWw8iDUne – plenty of positives to take into the coming week! 💙💛🏏 — Stoneywood Dyce (@StoneywoodDyce) July 12, 2021

Carlton head to the Granite City on the back of an impressive start to the 2021 season, with six wins from eight games and sitting third in the table.

King added: “Carlton are always a good team. Ali Evans, Fraser Burnett, Ruaridh McIntyre – they’re full of good players with internationals and ex-internationals.

“It’s a good challenge, but every game up at Dyce we have run the top teams close. We’re really confident and, whoever comes up, we say bring it on.”

The Stoneywood Dyce captain has been impressed with the performances of seamer Jon Grant this season.

Grant leads the bowling charts at the club with 15 wickets so far in the Eastern Premier, including four wickets in the win over RH Corstorphine last weekend.

King said: “He’s been absolutely brilliant. He’s been around the club for a while and we’ve always known he’s a quality bowler.

“It’s never been ability that’s been lacking. It’s maybe confidence to play at the highest level that’s not been there.

“In a year where we can’t have overseas players he’s been one of the guys that’s benefitted. He might say himself he would have been one of the first one who would move down to the second team, but now he’s undroppable.

“He’s also 39 and showing no signs of slowing down. He’s the fittest player at the club and a role model for the younger players.”

While the bowling side of the team has traditionally been strong, King is pleased to see the batsmen getting them into winning positions.

“We’re a club that’s always been bowling-heavy,” he added. “I don’t think anyone would disagree with that.

“But last weekend we chased down a score of 90 in 20 overs. It looks like the batting side of things is now clicking.

“We know if we give our bowlers a sniff, we have one of the best attacks in the league. It’s about the batting side getting us into position to give us a chance.”