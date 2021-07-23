Cricket: Mynul Nadim smashes record Aberdeenshire Grades score just two months after taking up the game

A 30-year-old Bangladeshi who plays in the third tier of the NE Aberdeenshire Grades has proved it is never too late to take up the game of cricket after compiling a record score.

Mynul Nadim scored 232 not out for 2nd Grampian in a Grade 3 league game against 2nd Methlick in his first season playing cricket.

Nadim’s double century came just two months after playing his first game and beats the previous record Grades score of 225 made by Alex Keith of St Ronald in June 2003.

“I just wish I had taken up the game earlier, but until May of this year I had never hit a cricket ball,” said Nadim.

“But I regularly knocked a hard tennis ball around before I came to Aberdeen to set up my own business.

“I have really taken to the game, but owe a big vote of thanks to my captain Alwin Nimmy and my team-mates. They have been very encouraging.”

Following up the record

When informe Keith, the previous holder of the record, had followed up his feat with another double century, Nadim added : “I’ll need to get some practise in if I am a to replicate his achievement.”

The record came against 2nd Methlick at Duthie Park last Saturday and comprised of 28 fours and 12 sixes, lasting over 30 overs.

Much of it in the company of his captain with whom he enjoyed a partnership of 202. Nimmy’s contribution was 84.

The team total was 443 for four, and another step towards 2nd Grampian winning Grade 3, but they are also eying up a league and cup double and meet Stonehaven Thistle in the semi-final of the Reid Cup this weekend.

Nadim said: “It would be nice to win something in my first season, but this is a team game, which I am thoroughly enjoying with some lovely people who just love the sport.”

Skipper Nimmy underlined the value of having Nadim in the closely-knit team. and said: “He is happy to stay in the second team, and there’s no way he will be going to any other club.

“Mynul is a very loyal person. We are lucky to have him.”

NE Grades, who have in the past been criticised for not bringing youngsters into the game, have in one fell swoop been handed a one-man marketing tool, hopefully one which will inspire juniors before they reach the grand old age of 30.

Four in battle for Grade 1 title

Meanwhile, entering the second half of the season it is clear that the contenders for the Grade 1 title have been whittled down to four.

The top two are Aberdeen Grammar and Bon Accord, although Knight Riders and Inverurie are still in the chase.

Grammar, who are chasing a league and Aberdeenshire Cup double, are at home to the struggling Master Blasters Aberdeen, while Bon Accord appear to have a tougher test at Sheddocksley, where they meet Grampian.

Knight Riders, who lost their Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final against Grammar despite scoring 233, are away to bottom side Crescent.

Fourth-placed Inverurie are at the Allan Park, where Cults seem to have lost their early season form, making for the strong possibility of all four top teams registering wins.

In the remaining game, Gordonians, the other Aberdeenshire Cup finalists, play Siyapa at Countesswells.

Grade 2 and 3 teams will take a break from league action to make way for the semi- final stages of the Bon Accord and Reid Cups.

In the former, Fraserburgh host Methlick, while Mannofield will hope to close in on their own league and cup double at home to Portcullis.

In the Reid Cup, high-flying 2nd Grampian are at home to Stonehaven Thistle in the clash of the top two in Grade 3 and, finally, the derby meeting of Banchory and Crathie will surely have the rapt attention of cricket followers in Deeside.