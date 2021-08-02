Stoneywood-Dyce almost pull off remarkable comeback against Arbroath United

Stoneywood-Dyce came within 10 runs of pulling off a splendid fightback in their chase of Arbroath United’s 280 after slumping to 84 for seven against the Angus side.

A century for Jan Stander (105) and an unbeaten 95 from 18-year-old Jack Lambley in a partnership of 105 took the People’s Park side to within sight of victory.

Captain Jamie King chipped in with a valuable 22 in the company of Lambley, a Scotland Under 19 player, to earn the home side a valuable bonus point in their battle against relegation from the Eastern Premier League.

King was delighted with his side’s performance, if not the outcome.

He said: “We proved to a number of people, not least ourselves, that we can bat by scoring our highest total of the season.

“I am disappointed but proud of the performance.

“Dropping seven catches did not help.

“Arbroath should never have reached 280, but the bonus point we earned might just be vital.”

King was by far the most effective home bowler, taking two for 31 while most others were being hit all over the ground.

The young captain proved he can also bat by coming together with Lambley with the score on 200 and 81 to win but, just as crucial, 52 required to collect a bonus point.

he said: “We agreed between us to give it a go, but getting 27 off the final over proved too much, though we did manage 17.

“Jan and Jack were just magnificent.”

Former Scotland player Stander was in control right from coming in with the score on 14 and two wickets down, sending out a clear message that he is still a force in the top Scottish club game.

The South African’s 105 was achieved in the most difficult, windy and cold conditions which in the end contributed to his dismissal.

He said: “Trying to hit it out of the ground I didn’t allow for the strong wind, and was caught on the boundary, but I was pleased to have made a contribution.

“Jack’s knock was most encouraging. We’ll take heart from this performance.”

Stander’s knock included 10 fours and four sixes.

Earlier in the afternoon, the home side had contained Arbroath to 85 for three from 25 overs but in the second half of the innings allowed the visitors to pile on 195 from the next 25, thanks to poor catching and insipid bowling.

Arbroath opener Ross McLean is, however, to be congratulated on carrying his bat for 97, and was ultimately the rock on which the home side perished.

The game was won and lost in that session.

With six games remaining, the last four away from home, a solitary win might be enough to see them retain their EPL status, given that fellow strugglers Meigle, Stewart’s Melville and RH Corstorphine continue to lose games.