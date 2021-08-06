Ross County take on Northern Counties in crucial NOSCA Senior League fixture as three-horse race for title heats up

Ross County opening batsman Chris Blake insists the NOSCA Senior League title is firmly up for grabs ahead of tomorrow’s crunch match against Northern Counties.

Forres St Lawrence’s victory over Counties last weekend means the two sides, along with County, are neck-and-neck with three wins from four league matches.

With four matches still remaining following this weekend’s card, Blake says the race for the title has intensified as the Strathpeffer outfit chase their first league triumph since 1990.

Blake said: “We are really looking forward to it – it’s going to be a season-defining game.

“It’s absolutely wide open. Between us, Northern Counties and Forres, the simple fact is that if anyone can win their remaining games, they have got the league.

“It’s in everyone’s hands now, nobody needs to rely on others to do anything. It’s a simple case of win your games and you are the champions.

“Similarly, if we lose on Saturday, it’s pretty much over as well. It’s almost come down to sudden death already.

“With there being so few teams it has made it really competitive, so it’s all to play for.”

County have already taken silverware back to Castle Leod this season, having won the T20 Cup against Forres last month, with the two sides meeting again in next weekend’s Senior Cup final.

The success was County’s first silverware in 21 years, and Blake says it has given his side a huge confidence boost ahead of their run-in.

He added: “It was great to take the T20 home. The boys did a superb job.

“We are in good place just now, the club is really buoyant and the boys are happy.

“We have got the Senior Cup final as well.

“The next two or three games are going to be really exciting. It’s going to define our season.”

In this weekend’s other fixture, Elgin are chasing their first win of the campaign when they make the trip to face second-bottom Nairn County at the Links.