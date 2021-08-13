Cricket: Ross County aiming to do cup double by landing NOSCA Senior Cup against Forres St Lawrence

Ross County and Forres St Lawrence will go head to head for silverware for the second time this season when they contest the NOSCA Senior Cup final at Castle Leod.

County ran out winners when the sides met in the T20 final at Grant Park last month, claiming their first piece of silverware in 21 years.

Forres will be gunning for revenge in tomorrow’s 30-over final, however, Ross County opening batsman Chris Blake is hopeful his side can rack up a double triumph.

Blake said: “We had a disappointing result on Saturday, but we have put that behind us.

“There wasn’t much in the game, we bowled all right, but we maybe just didn’t bat to our potential.

“We are not dwelling on that. The boys aren’t too disappointed and we’ve got a bit of a selection headache ahead of Saturday with lots of guys available.

“We will put out a really strong team and hopefully do the business.

“The short formats have been suiting us this year. It has given our batsmen the license to score quickly which they like to do.

“We will be looking to score quickly and post a high total.

“We have beaten Forres twice already, in the T20 final and in the league as well.

“They will come through determined not to lose this one.”

The final is the only senior fixture to take place this weekend, with Northern Counties confirming earlier this week one of their players tested positive for Covid-19 following their league win over Ross County last weekend.

Some of Counties’ other players are now self-isolating, however, Blake says the case has had no effect on the Strathpeffer outfit’s preparations for this weekend.

Blake added: “We follow the Cricket Scotland guidelines which means cricket is played socially distanced from the opposition.

“We sanitise our hands every half an hour or 10 overs, and we don’t use the changing rooms or have communal space.

“We can actually play a game of cricket without having to be within a metre of the opposition.

“We have been really organised in following the guidance to the letter, and that means there is nothing that’s deemed as close contact between us and the opposition.

“Some of the Northern Counties team are self-isolating, but we have all taken tests and will continue to do that through the week. That means we are confident in that regard.

“It’s a bit of a wake up call for everyone. The regulations were maybe seen as a bit onerous, but we are thankful for them now because touchwood we are not looking at an outbreak derived from the cricket match, just an isolated case.”