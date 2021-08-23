Cricket: Aberdeen Grammar on brink of double after Aberdeenshire Cup victory

Aberdeen Grammar are one win away from a league and cup double after easing to a comfortable 61-run win in the prestigious Aberdeenshire Cup at Mannofield.

The Rubislaw side, who are on the verge of winning the top league in the NE Grades, were always in control of Sunday’s final, setting opponents Gordonians the daunting prospect of 211 to win, based on sound batting that was more workmanlike than dazzling.

An opening partnership of 45 between Alex Keith (25) and Geoff Morrison (16) looked to have set the scene for a big total, only for the Countesswells side to hit back by grabbing three wickets as Grammar suffered a mini collapse, which reduced them to 53 for three.

The Grade 1 leaders are made of sterner stuff, fighting back through a half century partnership enjoyed by Fraser Proud (62 not out) and Connor McKilvey (52). The latter was particularly belligerent, enabling his side to pass the 200 mark before being unluckily run out, the ball hitting the bowler’s foot before dislodging a bail.

Indy Pandit was the pick of the Countesswells attack, claiming two wickets for 25.

The Gordonians reply was never convincing as they lost wickets on a regular intervals.

Despite some late heroics, including a marvellous knock of 50 from Deil Patel, Gordonians were some 61 runs short, bowled out for 150, leaving Grammar to contemplate the distinct probability of a double in the remaining two weeks of the season.

The best of the Grammar attack was Harry Mapplewell with four for 24.

Rob Sweirgon, the Grammar captain was delighted with the win and said: “I am so proud of the boys. They all made a contribution to the day. Now for the double.”