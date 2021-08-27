Northern Counties aiming to set up final-day NOSCA senior league decider with victory over Nairn County

Northern Counties captain Shaun Thomas says his side must take care of Nairn County this weekend before they can look towards a potential final day NOSCA senior league decider against Forres St Lawrence.

Counties and Forres are tied at the top with an 85% win percentage, however, the Inverness outfit lead the way with a higher points tally.

Tomorrow’s match is Counties’ penultimate fixture, with Forres still having another two matches remaining before they both meet at Grant Park in their final fixture on September 11.

Thomas insists he looking no further than this weekend’s encounter at Northern Meeting Park, and he said: “The last two wins have given us a bit of confidence going into the last few games.

“It’s very tight at the top. We have Nairn this weekend and then Forres in the final game, which could be a potential league decider depending on how the results go.

“Forres beat us at our place, so all we can do is focus on the Nairn game and then we will look at trying to defeat Forres.”

Despite only five teams taking part in this season’s senior league, Thomas has been impressed by the competitive standard of matches and he expects much the same in the final two games.

He added: “We bowled and fielded really well against Elgin last weekend and, although we lost a couple more wickets than we would have wanted to, it was quite a comfortable win.

“The previous win was against Ross County.

“It’s quite a competitive league, we have seen that side to it in all the games we have had.

“That’s certainly what we want, to be involved in exciting games.

“With Nairn and Forres coming up, we are expecting two of the same there.”

In Saturday’s other fixture, fellow title contenders Forres will be favourites when they host bottom side Elgin in an all-Moray encounter at Grant Park.