Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce preserve Eastern Premier League status despite defeat

Stoneywood-Dyce have won their season-long battle against the threat of relegation, despite getting another dose of capital punishment from an Edinburgh side at Myreside where they lost by nine wickets to Watsonians.

In the meantime across the city, the Peoples Park side were handed a favour by Grange who handed Meigle an eight-wicket thrashing, thus ensuring the Perthshire side cannot overtake the Aberdeen side in the remaining weekend of the league.

The one relegation place will, however, be decided on Saturday when Meigle play fellow strugglers Stewart’s Melville and with home advantage they can yet save their season.

Jamie King, the Stoneywood-Dyce captain, was disappointed and relieved in equal measure.

He said: “It was not a good performance from us, but we are safe which is what today was all about.

“We have yet to play Carlton here in Edinburgh but the emphasis over the autumn and winter has to be about regrouping, and planning for next season.

“We must consolidate our position in a very competitive league but most of all improve out batting.

“Only Jan Stander batted with any authority today, even our bowling was not up to par.

“Jon Grant was the exception. He performed well, claiming our only wicket.”

Watsonians won the toss and elected to field, and soon had the top order Aberdeen batsman in trouble, apart from Stander who scored a sensible, responsible 23, while others were losing their heads, not to say wickets.

Their total of 94 was never going to be enough against a Watsonians side who are one of five teams in a different class from the others in the top club league in Scotland, although not good enough to challenge Heriots, Carlton and Grange for the title.

Watsonians were well up to the chase led by opener Donald Carson who carried his bat for an impressive 61. Grant was the only visiting bowler to perform with any distinction, returning one for 37.

Appropriately the champions Heriots will ring down the curtain at Grange on Saturday at what is acknowledged as being the home of Scottish cricket, while Stoneywood-Dyce will also be in Edinburgh where they meet second placed Carlton.