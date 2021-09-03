Leaders Forres St Lawrence aiming to move a step closer to NOSCA senior league title against Nairn County

Forres St Lawrence captain Nigel Gerrard is refusing to take anything for granted when the NOSCA senior league leaders travel to Nairn County this weekend.

The Moray outfit top the table with four wins out of five, ahead of Saturday’s short trip to the Links.

Forres will host second-placed Northern Counties in a crunch match next weekend which was due to finish the season, however they still have an outstanding home fixture to play against Ross County which is likely to be played the following weekend.

The Grant Park encounter was rained off on August 21, with clubs having agreed to reschedule any fixtures this season due to only five teams competing in the senior league.

Gerrard knows his side are in control of their fate, and he is eager to avoid any slip ups.

He said: “We are coming into the final three games. We only really look at one game at a time, we are away to Nairn this weekend but the Northern Counties game and the rearranged Ross County game will both be at home.

“It’s a crucial game against Nairn but unless it’s a terrible result, the big game will be against Northern Counties the following week and that’s the one we can’t afford to lose.

“If we lose to Nairn we will still be in the running if we beat Northern Counties, but we need to try and beat Nairn first.”

Forres ran out winners by six wickets when the sides last met at Grant Park in July, however Gerrard is wary of this weekend’s opponents.

He added: “We are happy with where we are. Nairn could be a problem because they can bat quite well.

“They maybe didn’t push Northern Counties last week but they push Ross County fairly close a few weeks back, and we have had problems all season with them. It could be a tight one.”

In this weekend’s other fixture, Ross County will aim to keep alive their slim title prospects when they make the trip to Elgin.