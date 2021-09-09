Cricket: Scotland name 17-man T20 World Cup squad with Jonathan Trott joining as batting consultant

Scotland head coach Shane Burger has named his squad for next month’s T20 World Cup and recruited Jonathan Trott as a coach for the tournament.

Former England batsman Trott joins the Saltires as batting consultant for the competition in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.

Three players who started their cricket careers in the north-east are in the 17-man Scotland squad.

Former Stoneywood-Dyce player Kyle Coetzer captains the national team and is joined by ex-Stoneywood-Dyce all-rounder Michael Leask and former Aberdeenshire wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Cross.

Coach Burger said: “This squad has worked hard over a long period of time now and deserves the opportunity to show the world what we are about.

“This is an experienced, versatile and exciting group of players and we’re looking forward to embracing the challenges ahead as a team.”

Chairman of selectors, Iain Kennedy, said: “I’m very happy with the squad that we’ve selected.

“It’s a well-balanced group, with match winners in every department of the game led by one of the most experienced leaders in the competition in Kyle Coetzer.”

Scotland begin their T20 World Cup in Oman in Group B against Bangladesh on October 17 before facing Papua New Guinea two days later and Oman on October 21.

A final 15-man squad will be selected on October 10.

‘Exciting times for Scottish cricket’

Cricket Scotland CEO Gus Mackay said: “These are exciting times for Scottish cricket and we are all excited about going to the T20 World Cup and doing well on the international stage.

“The group of players and coaches have work extremely hard and fully deserve their place in the 17-man squad.

“Having only played two internationals since 2019 the next two months provide us with great opportunity

“Our eight-strong management team have been carefully selected to reflect the needs of the team and to ensure they are best prepared for the tournament.

“The addition of the experienced Jonathan Trott who will work with the team up to the start of the World Cup demonstrates our intentions.

“We have also added Louise Finlayson who is an experienced mental skills coach to the management team as wellbeing manager.

“The pandemic has forced us into operating in managed environments and the role of a wellbeing manger has been identified as critical to support the players and staff of what we hope will be a long and successful tour.”

The Scotland T20 World Cup squad is as follows: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington (vc), Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace (wk), Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

Zimbabwe squad also named

Prior to the World Cup Scotland will play Zimbabwe in three T20 internationals next week at the Grange.

The squad for those fixtures – which are being played next Wednesday, Friday and Sunday – has also been announced.

Scotland squad to face Zimbabwe is as follows: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington (vc), Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs Michael Leask, Gavin Main, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole.