Jamie Watt talks up Banks o’ Dee’s Scottish Cup tie with Vale of Leithen

Banks O’Dee boss Jamie Watt rates tomorrow’s Scottish Cup tie with Vale of Leithen as the biggest game of their season.

The Aberdeen junior outfit entertain Lowland League opposition at Spain Park, on the back of three convincing wins in the North Region League Cup.

Watt’s side won 10-0 last weekend against Newmachar and face a Vale side who sit pointless at the foot of the Lowland League after 11 games.

Next fixture: William Hill Scottish Cup, 2nd Preliminary Rd., ‘Dee v. Vale of Leithen FC, KO 15:00, Sat. 12th Dec., at Spain Pk. (No spectators). — Banks O’ Dee FC (@banksodeejfc) December 5, 2020

Watt said: “It’s definitely the biggest game of the season but if you can get to to that second or third round you’ve got a chance of a really big team.

“For this season especially if we could get through it would be something for the boys to really look forward to and keep them motivated.

“The way it is in the Juniors this season we’re playing quite a few sides who are not even in our league and we won 10-0 last week so it can be hard to keep players motivated for games like that.

“So this is definitely the biggest game of the season for us.”

With the tie being played on Spain Park’s artificial surface, Watt hopes his side can garner an advantage.

He added: “In the Scottish Cup and Scottish Junior Cup in recent seasons we’ve been drawn away from home a lot.

“So to get this tie at home is a real boost because Spain Park is a fortress for us and teams seem to struggle to play against us at Spain Park.

“So it’s a plus for us being at home and hopefully it can be difficult for the opposition again.”