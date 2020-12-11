Kenny Dalglish praises Arbroath’s ‘local hero’ Jack Tindal as he wins national award

Something went wrong - please try again later.

He is one of the enthusiastic people who is working hard to ensure that sport thrives even in a pandemic.

And now, Jack Tindal from Arbroath has been crowned as Best Young Volunteer at the Scottish FA and McDonald’s grassroots football awards.

These annual honours celebrate the efforts of men and women across Scotland who are prepared to make a difference and go the extra mile to support their local communities.

Jack joins a long list of inspirational football devotees who have been recognised by the awards programme for his significant behind-the-scenes activities.

Since the age of 13, he has been volunteering at various schools, football and community clubs in the area and shown whole-hearted commitment to his endeavours.

On Fridays, he attends Friockheim Primary school and helps in various classes and subjects, before coaching both the girls and boys’ football teams.

He also takes them to participate in local tournaments, where he helps set up the events, and referees for the enjoyment and development of young people.

McDonald’s Fun Football ambassador, Kenny Dalglish, has praised his contribution to inspiring north-east youngsters from all backgrounds to take an interest in the game.

The former Scotland, Celtic and Liverpool legend said: said: “It has been a really difficult year for the whole country, but I am very pleased that we are able to recognise and celebrate the volunteers who go above and beyond to have a positive impact on their local communities.

“The tireless work of local heroes such as Jack Tindal is what keeps the game going.

“Jack should be extremely proud of all his achievements and grassroots football in Scotland is in a much better place with him being a part of it.”