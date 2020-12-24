Tommy Forbes hoping Banks o’ Dee’s homework pays off in Scottish Cup tie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Banks o’ Dee have received a helping hand in their efforts to prepare for Saturday’s Scottish Cup first round tie with Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale.

The Aberdeen Junior outfit face the East of Scotland Premier Division team at Livingston’s Almondvale on Saturday.

In order to learn more about their Boxing Day opponents, Dee co-manager Tommy Forbes got in touch with Lossiemouth boss Joe Russell.

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale defeated the Coasters on penalties in the second preliminary round earlier this month following a 4-4 draw.

Forbes said: “One good thing is that a lot of the games in their league are filmed and they have their on TV channel with highlights on it.

“We’ve had a wee look at that, but it is hard to take too much from it because it’s mainly just goals.

© Jason Hedges/DCT Media

“I’ve also managed to get in touch with Joe Russell from Lossiemouth and he’s been really good and given us a rundown of their strengths and weaknesses.

“We know it will be a very tough tie, but Joe has given us a few pointers that we can hopefully use to exploit their weaknesses.

“If we can do that on the day then I think we’ve got a great chance.”

Forbes, who is joint-boss alongside Jamie Watt, is also hoping playing on Livingston’s artificial pitch will help his side.

Banks o’ Dee train and play on a synthetic surface at Spain Park, while Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale normally play on grass at Saughton Enclosure.

Forbes added: “Getting to play at a Premiership ground is a good experience for us.

“Although we’ve got an away tie, we’re really comfortable with the surface we’ll be playing on and Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale normally play on a grass pitch so hopefully that can help us.”