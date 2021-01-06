North Caledonian FA votes unanimously to pause season until February 6

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The management committee of the North Caledonian League have voted unanimously to pause fixtures until February 6.

The committee had agreed to meet to discuss a temporary break in the season as a result of the recent tightening of coronavirus restrictions.

A statement released by the committee read: “The management committee of the North Caledonian FA met tonight to unanimously agree to pause the fixture calendar for the month of January, including training activity and friendlies, with the aim of resuming from February 6.

“As an association, we took the decision before the season started to temporarily restructure our league format with the future in mind.

“This reduced schedule has allowed us to make this decision knowing that we have time on our side and we look forward to completing the season following this short pause.

“Although our association has an exemption from the Scottish FA and the Scottish Government to continue playing, we believe that in light of tighter restrictions and an increase in cases locally, that pausing our schedule is the correct decision at this time, to help safeguard the vulnerable communities many of our teams belong to.”