Banks o’ Dee co-manager frustrated after Fraserburgh end Scottish Cup run

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Tommy Forbes was frustrated the Spain Park men were unable to hold out for the victory against Fraserburgh.

The Broch came from behind to win 2-1 at Bellslea after goals from Scott Barbour and Jamie Beagrie cancelled out Michael Philipson’s opener for the Aberdeen juniors.

He said: “We are really frustrated.

“For 70 minutes the game plan worked.

“We tried to nullify their attacking threat and we managed to do that.

“We got forward and scored at a good time.

“It is so frustrating that we switched off for the goals.

“Even at 1-0 we knew we had to score a second as Fraserburgh were always going to come back at us.

“We’re really disappointed.

“It was a great chance to get through and it was looking good for 70 minutes.”

The Scottish Junior Football Association has chosen to suspend matches until January 31 in the wake of new Covid-19 restrictions, despite junior football being granted permission to continue by the Scottish Government.

Forbes, however, fears his side could be waiting longer than that before they return to competitive action.

Forbes said: “We will pause for a few weeks now.

“We were telling the players before the game that if we lose this that could be our season.

“The Highland League might be about to do the same thing.

“Fraserburgh have got another game to look forward to and we wish them all the best in the next round.

“Hopefully they get a good tie at home and can make a bit of money off it as well.”