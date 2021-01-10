Cove Rangers to face Rangers in Scottish Cup

Something went wrong - please try again later.

League 2 champions Cove Rangers will make the trip to Ibrox at the end of the month after earning a trip to Rangers in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

Former Rangers attacker Peter Lovenkrands made the draw for the last 32 of the competition and has also thrown up the possibility of a Highland derby in the third round as the winners of the second round tie between Buckie Thistle and Caley Thistle will make the trip to Premiership side Ross County.

Elsewhere, Highland League side Huntly have been given a huge incentive to beat Dumbarton in their second round tie with the winners drawn at home to Aberdeen in the next round.

Fraserburgh’s reward for beating Banks o’Dee on Saturday is home advantage against either Nairn County or Montrose while Formartine United boss Paul Lawson could face former club Motherwell at North Lodge Park if United can beat Annan Athletic in their second round tie which is due to be played on Tuesday.

Peterhead also face Stenhousemuir on Tuesday with the winners due to host Kilmarnock in the third round on the weekend of January 30.

Scottish Cup third round draw:

Forfar Athletic v Airdrie or Edinburgh City

Dundee United v Partick Thistle or Cowdenbeath

Livingston v Stirling Albion or Raith Rovers

Camelon or Brora or Hearts v Stranraer

Peterhead or Stenhousemuir v Kilmarnock

Rangers v Cove Rangers

Celtic v Arbroath or Falkirk

Ross County v Buckie Thistle or Caley Thistle

Queen of the South v Hibs

Dumbarton or Huntly v Aberdeen

East Fife v Morton or Dunfermline

Hamilton Accies v St Mirren

Dundee v St Johnstone

Elgin City or Ayr United v Keith or Clyde

Formartine United or Annan Athletic v Motherwell

Fraserburgh v Nairn County or Montrose