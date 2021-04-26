Funding boost for grassroots football

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Scottish Football Association’s new Football For All campaign will invest more than £1.5million in funding help boost the national game.

The funding, which comes from the SFA, Scottish Government and FIFA, along with support form sportscotland and UEFA, will be made available to grassroots clubs across Scotland to help thousands of players return to the game.

Registered players have dropped 20% in Scotland because of the Covid pandemic in the last year while clubs have also reported their number of volunteers have declined.

Clubs can now apply for funding from a grassroots recovery fund and a girls and women’s recovery fund from the Scottish FA website.

SFA Chief football officer Andy Gould: “After facing many challenges throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, now is a vital time to support the grassroots game as Government restrictions ease and allow an increase in football activity.

“We are grateful for the support from Scottish Government, FIFA, UEFA and sportscotland who have bolstered the funds made available by the Scottish FA to ensure more than £1.5M is available for clubs and people at the heart of our national game.

“I recognise the many challenges facing the grassroots game, and the Football for All funding will be a huge boost to our concerted efforts to get people playing the national sport again.

“The funding presents a wonderful opportunity to kick-start the game, and it is crucial that we continue to work with key stakeholders to further ensure that grassroots football can flourish once more.”