James Tavernier named PFA Scotland Player of the Year

Rangers captain James Tavernier has been named PFA Scotland Player of the Year.

The English right-back skippered the Gers to the Premiership title and netted 19 goals in 46 appearances this term.

The shortlist of four for the award was made up entirely of Rangers players, but Tavernier received the most votes from his fellow professionals to take the award ahead of team mates Allan McGregor, Ryan Kent and Steven Davis.

Manager of the Year

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was crowned manager of the year after leading the Ibrox side to the Premiership title during an unbeaten league campaign.

Also nominated were St Johnstone gaffer Callum Davidson who guided the Perth club to fifth in the league, the League Cup and next weekend’s Scottish Cup final, David Martindale who has taken Livingston to sixth place and the League Cup final and Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn who led the Kirkcaldy side to third spot in the Championship.

Gerrard was also named Scottish Football Writers’ Association and SPFL Manager of the Year.

Young player of the Year

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull was named Young Player of the Year.

The PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year 2021 goes to: David Turnbull (Celtic)

The 21-year-old picked up the award ahead of Hibs full-back Josh Doig, Rangers full-back Nathan Patterson and St Johnstone midfielder Ali McCann.

Championship player of the Year

Hearts striker Liam Boyce was named Championship player of the year after netting 14 goals for the Jambos as they won the second tier.

The former Ross County attacker beat Tynecastle team-mate Craig Gordon, Raith Rovers midfielder Regan Hendry and Dundee midfielder Charlie Adam to the award.

Meanwhile, there was no League One and League Two player of the year gongs handed out following the third and fourth tiers’ shortened 22-game campaigns.

The other award presented was the PFA Scotland special merit award which went to the Scotland national team after they qualified for this summer’s European Championships and ended a 23-year wait to play at a major finals.