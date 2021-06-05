Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen-born full-back Aaron Taylor-Sinclair is on the hunt for a 2022 World Cup place — after making his international debut for Antigua and Barbuda.

Former Dons youth Taylor-Sinclair, 30, played the whole match as Antigua and Barbuda secured a 1-0 win over Grenada in a CONCACAF qualifying tie on Friday.

Sutton United forward Rhys Browne scored the only goal of the game for the Caribbean side, nicknamed the Benna Boys after the indigenous music of the country.

Taylor-Sinclair left SPFL Premiership side Livingston at the end of May upon the expiry of his contract. He made just 10 appearances in all competitions last season.

Antigua and Barbuda sit top of their World Cup qualifying group with seven points from their opening three games.

Also in their section are Montserrat, El Salvador and the US Virgin Islands.

The road to Qatar 2022 is difficult for Taylor-Sinclair and the Benna Boys, with multiple rounds of qualifiers before they can make the main event.

There are six groups in CONCACAF qualifying. If Antigua and Barbuda top Group A they progress into the second round alongside the other five group winners.

A two-legged tie against one of them follows with the prize a place in the final group stage, where they would be joined by big-hitters Mexico, USA, Costa Rica, Jamaica and Honduras.

Antigua and Barbuda — who were managed by former Scotland international Willie Donachie in 2008 — have made the final group stage before but have never qualified for a World Cup.

Middlefield, Montrose and beyond

Taylor-Sinclair started his senior career at Montrose before moving to Partick Thistle in 2011.

His impressive displays at Firhill earned him a move to English side Wigan Athletic a year later before spells at Doncaster Rovers and Plymouth Argyle.

The former Middlefield Wasps BC player was back in Scotland with Motherwell in July 2018 but departed on loan to Crewe Alexandra six months later before being released upon his return to Fir Park.

Taylor-Sinclair was without a club for a few months before Livingston signed him in November 2019. He spent the next year and a half at Almondvale before his recent release.