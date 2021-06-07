Two-way battle for League One title continues while it’s trophy time for Alness United

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Golspie Sutherland remain one point clear at the top of North Caledonian League One after their goalless draw with rivals Invergordon at the weekend.

Both teams have two games remaining, with Golspie away to Orkney next and Invergordon visiting Thurso.

Golspie were the last league winners of a full season in 2019, while Invergordon won the crown two years previously.

St Duthus rounded off their campaign with a 1-1 draw at away to Thurso to remain in third spot, although the Vikings can overtake them by taking four or more points from their last two outings.

Connor MacIntosh put Thurso in front on the stroke of half-time, but a trialist ensured Saints departed with a point when he levelled on 54 minutes.

A minute’s silence was observed before the game in memory of Allan Munro, the former Invergordon and Brora Rangers manager, who passed away last week.

Four goals in Orkney

Fifth-placed Halkirk were the only League One winners on Saturday, edging out hosts Orkney 3-2, who remain at the foot of the table with no wins and three draws from their eight matches.

Kyle Henderson gave the visitors the lead on 21 minutes, but this was soon cancelled out by Orkney’s Conan Rendall.

Henderson put Halkirk back in front just after the interval and Jonah Martens made it 3-1 for the visitors on 66 minutes before the scoring was completed by Aiden Drever for Orkney in stoppage time.

Trophy delight for league winners Alness United

Alness United were handed the Ness Cup on the back of their League Two title success, which was confirmed last Wednesday after a 3-2 win over Inverness Athletic.

It was a North Caledonian League debut to remember for Lewis Bannerman yesterday as he got his hands on league silverware. The 16 year old goalkeeper has come through our youth system and it was great to see him break into the first team. Well done Lewis. pic.twitter.com/egDxDfTQnK — Alness United FC (@AlnessUnitedFC) June 6, 2021

And the champions, in their penultimate match of the season, ran out 4-1 winners against Bonar Bridge.

It was a case of two early and two late goals for Alness, with Ryan McFee and Taylor Sutherland notching for the home team within the first seven minutes.

Callum Gow added a third goal with eight minutes left, before Bonar’s Paul Connelly pulled a goal back.

It nearly didn’t happen, but @AlnessUnitedFC made history this week as the first senior non-league club in Scotland to lift a trophy at the end of a full campaign in 2020-21. A long season for the North Caley, but they got there. League 1 to be decided in the coming weeks also. pic.twitter.com/AynVLAaPfX — Scottish Non-League Football Review (@ScotFootReview) June 6, 2021

The three-goal advantage was restored as Liam Hutchison scored from the spot.

By winning the title, Alness became the first senior non-league club to win their league after a full season, with the pandemic greatly reducing campaigns across Scotland.

Scourie were unable to raise a side, so their opponents Nairn County were awarded a 1-0 victory to be confirmed as the League Two runners-up in their first season since joining the NCL set-up.