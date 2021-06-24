Sunday, June 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

North Caledonian League take decision to cancel remaining fixtures due to Covid-19 rise in Highlands

By Andy Skinner
June 24, 2021, 1:57 pm Updated: June 24, 2021, 2:06 pm
Golspie Sutherland have been crowned North Caledonian League winners for 2021.
Golspie Sutherland have been crowned North Caledonian League winners for 2021.

All remaining North Caledonian League fixtures this season have been cancelled due to a rise in positive Covid-19 cases across the Highlands.

The League One and Two seasons both got underway in October but were put on hold when non-league football was suspended in January, before resuming in May.

Since the restart, Golspie Sutherland have already been crowned champions of the North Caledonian League, while Alness United won the Ness Cup League.

That has prompted the North Caledonian FA to call time on the current campaign, in light of a “rise in confirmed Covid-19 cases and individuals self-isolating across the Highlands.” The governing body say they took the decision following discussions with the affected clubs.

The new season will get underway on August 21.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal