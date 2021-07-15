Promotion to the Highland League a possibility as Superleague season gets set to kick-off

The new season gets under way this weekend with a full programme of McBookie.com league fixtures following the truncated campaign of 2019-20 and the short few weeks of matches last time round.

With the Superleague now part of the Scottish football pyramid, this season’s champions will play off against the Midlands League and North Caledonian League winners, with a place in the Highland League the prize – if the team that comes through can defeat the bottom placed Highland League team.

Banks o’ Dee, Superleague champions three seasons ago, and runaway leaders two years ago when the campaign was declared null and void, open with a Spain Park meeting against Maud.

Newly-appointed Maud boss Mikey Grant, the former Maud, Buchanhaven Hearts, Ellon United, Cruden Bay, Longside and Formartine United keeper, will be in the dugout for the visitors.

Game of the day could be at Aberdeen Sports Village, where Bridge of Don Thistle welcome Hermes, while a short distance away at New Advocates Park, East End take on Nairn St Ninian.

Another club with a new man at the helm is Ellon United, who have secured the services of former Sunnybank boss Keith McHattie, with a tricky trip to meet Culter at Crombie Park in prospect for his first competitive clash.

In the other top-flight matches, Banchory St. Ternan face Montrose Roselea at Milton Park, Hall Russell United travel to Colony Park and Deveronside host Dyce.

At Heathryfold, Sunnybank open their First Division campaign against Dufftown, with Longside at Fraserburgh United, Aberdeen University hosting Buchanhaven Hearts and Stonehaven welcoming Stoneywood Parkvale to Glenury Park.

Rothie Rovers, who made an immediate impact when they joined the Second Division a couple of years ago, visit Forres Thistle with Islavale at home to Glentanar, Cruden Bay travelling to New Elgin and Whitehills entertaining Newmachar United.

All games kick off at 2pm.