Juniors: Culter and Banks o’ Dee off to winning starts in North Superleague

Culter are the early McBookie.com Superleague pacesetters after hitting double figures against Ellon United at Crombie Park.

Ryan Smart led the goal rush with four, with Jordan Cromar (3), Lenny Johnson (2), Callum Dunbar and an own goal completing the rout.

At Spain Park, champions Banks o’ Dee hit four without reply where Maud were the visitors. Lachie MacLeod, Jack Henderson, Craig MacAskill and Rob Armstrong were the men on target.

Mikey Bruce’s early spot-kick miss for Banchory St. Ternan at Montrose Roselea proved to be costly with Calum Watson’s brace the difference between the sides while strikes from Jordan Leyden and Ian Leith gave Dyce the points at Deveronside.

Greg Dorrat hit a double as Colony Park defeated Hall Russell United 4-1 with Stuart McKay and Connor Killoh also on the scoresheet while East End accounted for Nairn St Ninian 3-0 at New Advocates Park.

Stalemate at Sports Village

At Aberdeen Sports Village, the defences of Bridge of Don Thistle and Hermes cancelled each other out as the pair fought out a goalless draw.

In the First Division, a James Olumofe double saw Stoneywood Parkvale take the honours at Glenury Park with Wayne Barron replying for Stonehaven.

Goals from Aiden Glennie and Callum Watson gave Buchanhaven Hearts a 2-0 success at Aberdeen University and it was the same scoreline as Longside won at Fraserburgh United.

At Heathryfold, Sunnybank defeated Dufftown by the odd goal in five with Dom Rae, Scott Burnett and Jack Craigie on the mark for Bank and Ben Cullen and Kevin Main responding for the visitors.

Top scorers in the Second Division were Newmachar United, who had Matthew Tough (2), Chris Hardie (2), Stewart Gerrie, James McMahon and Lewis Robertson to thank for the 7-2 victory at Whitehills.

Cruden Bay also opened with plenty of goals, Brodie Ross (2), Lee Hulse, Adam Carter, Angus Calder and John Milne finding the net in the 6-1 romp at New Elgin.

Matthew Milne headed the game’s only goal as Forres Thistle got the better of Rothie Rovers and Jamie Shand’s early counter saw Glentanar take the points at Islavale.

This weekend’s results…

MCBOOKIE.COM SUPERLEAGUE

Banks O’Dee 4-0 Maud

Bridge of Don Thistle 0-0 Hermes

Colony Park 4-1 Hall Russell United

Culter 11-0 Ellon United

Deveronside 0-2 Dyce

East End 3-0 Nairn St. Ninian

Montrose Roselea 2-0 Banchory St. Ternan (switched from Milton Park)

FIRST DIVISION

Aberdeen University 0-2 Buchanhaven Hearts

Fraserburgh United 0-2 Longside

Stonehaven 1-2 Stoneywood Parkvale

Sunnybank 3-2 Dufftown

SECOND DIVISION

Forres Thistle 1-0 Rothie Rovers

Islavale 0-1 Glentanar

New Elgin 1-6 Cruden Bay

Whitehills 2-7 Newmachar United