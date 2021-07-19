Juniors: Culter and Banks o’ Dee off to winning starts in North Superleague

Culter are the early McBookie.com Superleague pacesetters after hitting double figures against Ellon United at Crombie Park.
Ryan Smart led the goal rush with four, with Jordan Cromar (3), Lenny Johnson (2), Callum Dunbar and an own goal completing the rout.
At Spain Park, champions Banks o’ Dee hit four without reply where Maud were the visitors. Lachie MacLeod, Jack Henderson, Craig MacAskill and Rob Armstrong were the men on target.
Mikey Bruce’s early spot-kick miss for Banchory St. Ternan at Montrose Roselea proved to be costly with Calum Watson’s brace the difference between the sides while strikes from Jordan Leyden and Ian Leith gave Dyce the points at Deveronside.
Greg Dorrat hit a double as Colony Park defeated Hall Russell United 4-1 with Stuart McKay and Connor Killoh also on the scoresheet while East End accounted for Nairn St Ninian 3-0 at New Advocates Park.
Stalemate at Sports Village
At Aberdeen Sports Village, the defences of Bridge of Don Thistle and Hermes cancelled each other out as the pair fought out a goalless draw.
In the First Division, a James Olumofe double saw Stoneywood Parkvale take the honours at Glenury Park with Wayne Barron replying for Stonehaven.
Goals from Aiden Glennie and Callum Watson gave Buchanhaven Hearts a 2-0 success at Aberdeen University and it was the same scoreline as Longside won at Fraserburgh United.
At Heathryfold, Sunnybank defeated Dufftown by the odd goal in five with Dom Rae, Scott Burnett and Jack Craigie on the mark for Bank and Ben Cullen and Kevin Main responding for the visitors.
Top scorers in the Second Division were Newmachar United, who had Matthew Tough (2), Chris Hardie (2), Stewart Gerrie, James McMahon and Lewis Robertson to thank for the 7-2 victory at Whitehills.
Cruden Bay also opened with plenty of goals, Brodie Ross (2), Lee Hulse, Adam Carter, Angus Calder and John Milne finding the net in the 6-1 romp at New Elgin.
Matthew Milne headed the game’s only goal as Forres Thistle got the better of Rothie Rovers and Jamie Shand’s early counter saw Glentanar take the points at Islavale.
This weekend’s results…
MCBOOKIE.COM SUPERLEAGUE
Banks O’Dee 4-0 Maud
Bridge of Don Thistle 0-0 Hermes
Colony Park 4-1 Hall Russell United
Culter 11-0 Ellon United
Deveronside 0-2 Dyce
East End 3-0 Nairn St. Ninian
Montrose Roselea 2-0 Banchory St. Ternan (switched from Milton Park)
FIRST DIVISION
Aberdeen University 0-2 Buchanhaven Hearts
Fraserburgh United 0-2 Longside
Stonehaven 1-2 Stoneywood Parkvale
Sunnybank 3-2 Dufftown
SECOND DIVISION
Forres Thistle 1-0 Rothie Rovers
Islavale 0-1 Glentanar
New Elgin 1-6 Cruden Bay
Whitehills 2-7 Newmachar United