Friday, July 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Junior football: Culter aim to keep perfect start going against Hermes

By Reporter
July 23, 2021, 6:00 am
Bridge of Don Thistle's Nikolas Wozniak and Hermes' Grant Mitchell (right).
Culter are looking to make it nine points out of nine in the McBookie.com Superleague when they welcome rivals Hermes to Crombie Park tomorrow.

Champions Banks o’ Dee, also with maximum points, are on home territory, when East End visit Spain Park.

At Ian Mair Park, Dyce entertain Ellon United with the two sides still to get off the mark, Hall Russell United and Deveronside, facing off at Denmore Park.

Elsewhere, Banchory St Ternan host Nairn St Ninian and Maud make the journey to Colony Park.

In the First Division, Sunnybank are on their travels at Aberdeen University, Buchanhaven Hearts meet Longside in a local derby, Stonehaven go to Dufftown and Stoneywood Parkvale are at home to Fraserburgh United.

Newmachar United, who have made a bright start to their Second Division campaign, welcome Burghead Thistle, while Cruden Bay host Glentanar, Whitehills make the trip to New Elgin and in Keith, Islavale meet Rothie Rovers.

All matches get under way at 2 pm.

