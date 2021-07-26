Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Junior football: Banks o’ Dee move clear at the top of North Superleague

By Report
July 26, 2021, 6:00 am
Maud goalkeeper Joe Barbour saves at the front post against Colony Park.
Maud goalkeeper Joe Barbour saves at the front post against Colony Park.

Banks o’ Dee are clear at the head of the McBookie.com Superleague table, maintaining their perfect record with an 8-1 thumping of East End at Spain Park.

Lachie MacLeod notched a hat-trick for Dee after Rob Armstrong opened the scoring from the spot.

Mark Gilmour, Craig MacAskill, Magnus Watson and a Jack Henderson penalty completed the goal action.

A trio of teams are also unbeaten, two points off the lead, with Nicky Wozniak’s strike proving decisive for Bridge of Don Thistle against Montrose Roselea at Aberdeen Sports Village.

First half efforts from Colony Park’s Kai Henderson and Graeme Cochrane saw the Inverurie outfit record a 2-1 success at home to Maud.

<br />Kai Henderson, second left, celebrates scoring the opener for Colony Park.

Goals from the hosts Elliot Duff (2) at Crombie Park gave Culter a share of the spoils with Hermes, who replied through a Jack Craig double.

At Ian Mair Park, counters from Dean McDonald and Glen Donald were enough to give Dyce the points against Ellon United who replied via Fraser Thompson.

Elsewhere, there was a 2-1 home victory for Banchory St Ternan against Nairn St Ninian with Craig Peter and Andrew Close putting Banchory in control before Charlie Fonweban pulled one back.

Hall Russell United defeated Deveronside by the same score to record their opening league win of the campaign.

A second half Josh Peters goal gave Stonehaven the First Division points at Dufftown while it was honours even between Buchanhaven Hearts and Longside where it finished 2-2.

Sunnybank triumphed 3-0 at Aberdeen University, thanks to two Dom Rae penalties and a Clark Petrie effort to make it two wins out of two. Stoneywood Parkvale ran out 5-2 winners at home to Fraserburgh United.

Newmachar United remain the early Second Division pacesetters after a 4-1 victory over Burghead Thistle, for whom Euan Docherty fired a consolation.

Gavin Smart, Ashley Vassey, Jamie McKinnon and Jake Stewart all found the net as Rothie Rovers recorded a comfortable 4-0 scoreline at Islavale while there were odd goal in five wins for Glentanar at Cruden Bay and New Elgin at home to Whitehills.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.COM SUPERLEAGUE

Banchory St. Ternan 2-1 Nairn St. Ninian, Banks o’ Dee 8-1 East End, Bridge of Don Thistle 1-0 Montrose Roselea, Colony Park 2-1 Maud, Culter 2-2 Hermes, Dyce 2-1 Ellon United, Hall Russell United 2-1 Deveronside.

FIRST DIVISION

Aberdeen University 0-3 Sunnybank, Buchanhaven Hearts 2-2 Longside, Dufftown 0-1 Stonehaven, Stoneywood Parkvale 5-2 Fraserburgh United.

SECOND DIVISION

Cruden Bay 2-3 Glentanar, Islavale 0-4 Rothie Rovers, New Elgin 3-2 Whitehills, Newmachar United 4-1 Burghead Thistle.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]