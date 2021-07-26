Junior football: Banks o’ Dee move clear at the top of North Superleague

Banks o’ Dee are clear at the head of the McBookie.com Superleague table, maintaining their perfect record with an 8-1 thumping of East End at Spain Park.

Lachie MacLeod notched a hat-trick for Dee after Rob Armstrong opened the scoring from the spot.

Mark Gilmour, Craig MacAskill, Magnus Watson and a Jack Henderson penalty completed the goal action.

A trio of teams are also unbeaten, two points off the lead, with Nicky Wozniak’s strike proving decisive for Bridge of Don Thistle against Montrose Roselea at Aberdeen Sports Village.

First half efforts from Colony Park’s Kai Henderson and Graeme Cochrane saw the Inverurie outfit record a 2-1 success at home to Maud.

Goals from the hosts Elliot Duff (2) at Crombie Park gave Culter a share of the spoils with Hermes, who replied through a Jack Craig double.

At Ian Mair Park, counters from Dean McDonald and Glen Donald were enough to give Dyce the points against Ellon United who replied via Fraser Thompson.

Elsewhere, there was a 2-1 home victory for Banchory St Ternan against Nairn St Ninian with Craig Peter and Andrew Close putting Banchory in control before Charlie Fonweban pulled one back.

Hall Russell United defeated Deveronside by the same score to record their opening league win of the campaign.

A second half Josh Peters goal gave Stonehaven the First Division points at Dufftown while it was honours even between Buchanhaven Hearts and Longside where it finished 2-2.

Sunnybank triumphed 3-0 at Aberdeen University, thanks to two Dom Rae penalties and a Clark Petrie effort to make it two wins out of two. Stoneywood Parkvale ran out 5-2 winners at home to Fraserburgh United.

Newmachar United remain the early Second Division pacesetters after a 4-1 victory over Burghead Thistle, for whom Euan Docherty fired a consolation.

Gavin Smart, Ashley Vassey, Jamie McKinnon and Jake Stewart all found the net as Rothie Rovers recorded a comfortable 4-0 scoreline at Islavale while there were odd goal in five wins for Glentanar at Cruden Bay and New Elgin at home to Whitehills.

McBOOKIE.COM SUPERLEAGUE

Banchory St. Ternan 2-1 Nairn St. Ninian, Banks o’ Dee 8-1 East End, Bridge of Don Thistle 1-0 Montrose Roselea, Colony Park 2-1 Maud, Culter 2-2 Hermes, Dyce 2-1 Ellon United, Hall Russell United 2-1 Deveronside.

FIRST DIVISION

Aberdeen University 0-3 Sunnybank, Buchanhaven Hearts 2-2 Longside, Dufftown 0-1 Stonehaven, Stoneywood Parkvale 5-2 Fraserburgh United.

SECOND DIVISION

Cruden Bay 2-3 Glentanar, Islavale 0-4 Rothie Rovers, New Elgin 3-2 Whitehills, Newmachar United 4-1 Burghead Thistle.