Junior football: Pacesetters Banks o’ Dee look to maintain flawless start against Banchory St Ternan

McBookie.com Superleague leaders Banks o’ Dee are looking to maintain their perfect record when they travel to Milton Park to face Banchory St Ternan.

Culter, two points behind and still unbeaten are also on the road, at a Maud side brimming with confidence following the win in midweek against Bridge of Don Thistle.

The Jags meanwhile will be out to return to winning ways when neighbours East End make the short journey to Aberdeen Sports Village, while bottom club Ellon United will be hopeful of picking up all three points with the visit of Nairn St Ninian to The Meadows.

Elsewhere, Hall Russell United host Dyce at Denmore Park, Deveronside are at Hermes and it’s Montrose Roselea against Colony Park at Links Park.

RESULTS – Matchday 4 Aberdeen East End 0 v 2 Banchory St Ternan

Culter 4 v 0 Hall Russell United

Deveronside 3 v 1 Ellon United

Hermes 3 v 1 Colony Park

Maud 3 v 2 Bridge of Don Thistle

Montrose Roselea 1 v 6 Banks o' Dee pic.twitter.com/54PLAi0X3M — NorthRegionJFA (@JfaNorth) July 27, 2021

In the First Division, leaders Sunnybank welcome third placed Sunnybank to Heathryfold while in form Stoneywood Parkvale are away to Buchanhaven Hearts.

In the other games, Fraserburgh United face Aberdeen University and Dufftown go to Longside.

Newmachar United, the form team in the Second Division, are at home to Forres Thistle with Islavale making the trip to Burghead Thistle, Rothie Rovers entertaining New Elgin and Whitehills facing Cruden Bay.

All games get under way at 2 pm.