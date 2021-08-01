Junior football: Banks o’ Dee remain two points clear at Superleague summit

Banks o’ Dee maintained their two point advantage at the top of the McBookie.com Superleague, with a 3-0 victory at Banchory St. Ternan, despite playing for more than half the game a man short.

Jamie Buglass put the champions in front early on before Kane Winter was dismissed after picking up two yellow cards.

Buglass grabbed his second after the interval with Rob Armstrong adding number three.

Culter kept up the pressure on the Spain Park side with a similar scoreline at Maud, with Callum Dunbar, Kai Ross and Ben McGregor on the mark while strikes from Nicky Wozniak and Liam Burnett gave Bridge of Don Thistle the points against East End at Aberdeen Sports Village.

RESULTS Matchday 5 Banchory St Ternan 0 v 3 Banks o' Dee

Bridge of Don Thistle 2 v 0 Aberdeen East End

Ellon United 3 v 4 Nairn St Ninian

Hall Russell United P v P Dyce Juniors

Hermes 7 v 0 Deveronside

Maud 0 v 3 Culter

Montrose Roselea 3 v 3 Colony Park pic.twitter.com/3sHkxqk1kX — NorthRegionJFA (@JfaNorth) July 31, 2021

Doubles from Jack Craig and Michael Dawson and counters from Ryan Begg, Connor McKenzie and Callum Innes saw Hermes hit seven without reply against Deveronside at Lochside Park while Jay Halliday, Adam Morrison and Blair McKenzie all found the net for Colony Park in the 3-3 share at Montrose Roselea.

Calum Watson, Fraser Jamieson and Joe Reoch were on target for the hosts.

Kyle Whyte’s hat-trick was the highlight of Nairn St Ninian’s 4-3 success at Ellon United with Connor Macphee also finding the net for the visitors, while Callum Tremaine’s brace and an own goal did the damage for United.

The Hall Russell United versus Dyce match was postponed due to Covid-related issues.

First Division pacesetters Stoneywood Parkvale won 4-0 Buchanhaven Hearts thanks to goals from Neale Davidson (pen), Aaron Shand, Curtis Kane and Jindrich Biskup, while Sunnybank trail only on goal difference after the 1-1 draw with Stonehaven in which Blair Duthie’s opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Jack Craigie.

In the other games, Dufftown won 2-1 at Longside and Fraserburgh United share the spoils with Aberdeen University at College Park in a six goal thriller.

Newmachar United continue to dominate in the Second Division with efforts from Davie Black and James McMahon giving them a 2-1 win over Forres Thistle while goals from Craig Sim and Michael Ewan (2) saw Islavale take the points at Burghead Thistle.

Jake Stewart (2), Gavin Smart, Keith Walker, Stuart Hodge and Ewan Clark all scored as Rothie Rovers thumped New Elgin 6-0.

Cruden Bay ran out 5-2 winners at Whitehills thanks to an Angus Calder brace and strikes from Brodie Ross, Chris Aikhamenze and David Coutts.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.COM SUPERLEAGUE

Banchory St. Ternan 0-3 Banks O’Dee

Bridge of Don Thistle 2-0 Aberdeen East End

Ellon United 3-4 Nairn St. Ninian

Hall Russell United P-P Dyce

Hermes 7-0 Deveronside

Maud 0-3 Culter

Montrose Roselea 3-3 Colony Park

FIRST DIVISION

Buchanhaven Hearts 0-4 Stoneywood Parkvale

Fraserburgh United 3-3 Aberdeen University

Longside 1-2 Dufftown

Sunnybank 1-1 Stonehaven

SECOND DIVISION

Burghead Thistle 0-3 Islavale

Newmachar United 2-1 Forres Thistle

Rothie Rovers 6-0 New Elgin

Whitehills 2-5 Cruden Bay