Friday, August 13th 2021
Sport / Football

North Region Junior football: Friday night football sees Longside meet Sunnybank

By Ryan Cryle
August 13, 2021, 11:45 am
Sunnybank are in action on Friday night. Picture by Scott Baxter
Friday night football returns this weekend with the McBookie.com First Division clash between Longside and Sunnybank.

The visitors are aware a win in the fixture (7.30pm kick-off) will see them go level on points with Stoneywood Parkvale at the head of the table.

There’s a busy league programme over the weekend with Superleague champions Banks o’ Dee hosting Colony Park at Spain Park and in-form Culter welcoming near neighbours Banchory St. Ternan to Crombie Park.

At Ian Mair Park, Dyce entertain Montrose Roselea, while Hermes make the short trip to Denmore Park to face a Hall Russell United side who trail by a point at the foot of the table.

Elsewhere, East End are on the road at Deveronside, Bridge of Don Thistle meet Nairn St. Ninian at Aberdeen Sports Village and The Meadows is the venue for Ellon United’s fixture with Maud.

It should be an intriguing First Division game at Glenury Park, where high flying Stonehaven are at home to Fraserburgh United.

In the other games, Buchanhaven Hearts, who have hit a bit of form in recent outings, play Aberdeen University, while Dufftown have home advantage against Stoneywood Parkvale.

Second Division pacesetters Newmachar United go to New Elgin, challengers Rothie Rovers host Whitehills, with Glentanar travelling to Burghead Thistle and Forres Thistle facing Cruden Bay.

All Saturday matches get under way at 2 pm.

