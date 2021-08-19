Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Banks o’Dee boss Jamie Watt delighted with Aberdeenshire Cup progress

By Jamie Durent
August 19, 2021, 6:00 am
Banks o'Dee defender Matt Robertson is congratulated by Michael Philipson after scoring against Inverurie Locos.
Banks o’Dee boss Jamie Watt felt his side deserve their place in the Aberdeenshire Cup semi-finals of a professional display to see off Inverurie Locos.

Goals in either half from Matt Robertson and Jack Henderson ensured the Dee will head to Bellslea in a fortnight’s time to face Fraserburgh in the last four.

Watt said: “I thought we controlled the game pretty well. Once we got a grip of how they set up, we got the goal and from the half-hour mark I felt we controlled the game.

“We never really looked in any danger. Locos going down to 10 helped us a bit but even 11-v-11, I felt we had enough. It was a professional performance so we’re very happy.

“There’s a lot of times we go play attacking, high-intensity games but last night we controlled the game.”

Jack Henderson scores the second goal for Banks o'Dee against Inverurie Locos.
The performance of livewire midfielder Robert Armstrong caught the eye, as he set up Henderson’s goal and was a persistent threat to the Locos defence.

Watt added: “I joked to him after the game that he’d done so many good things but so many bad things as well. He’d go past players but then his final ball – on another night we could have had a few more off him because he was causing so many problems.”

They will have to face the challenge of Highland League high-flyers Fraserburgh in the semi-finals, after they disposed of Aberdeen University at Bellslea on Wednesday night.

Watt said: “They’re our old foes. I know Mark (Cowie, Fraserburgh manager) well and I’ve got a lot of time for him. They’ve got a cracking team up there. We know how hard a task that is – we played them in the Scottish Cup in January.

“It’ll be on the back of Linlithgow away on the Saturday (in the Scottish Cup). It’s the big games you want to be involved it in but it takes its toll. Both are away so it’s asking a lot of the boys.”

