Scourie manager reveals reason for withdrawal from North Caledonian League

Scourie manager Tony Reynoldson revealed a lack of commitment on the eve of the new North Caledonian League season from some of the squad left them with no option but to withdraw.

The club were gearing up for their second season in the North Caledonian League and were hopeful that, after signing a few players, they’d be in a better shape after a season without a point last year, largely due to the impact of Covid.

However, when push came to shove, not all lived up to their verbal commitments and Reynoldson felt it would have been unfair on the other 11 teams to have pressed ahead on that kind of foundation.

He said: “We played a friendly in midweek and we struggled for a side. I said we needed to get a squad for Saturday, but there were not enough replies.

“We’d brought in some new players and were hopeful for the season ahead. I know there were a few working, but there was not enough replies and I thought I can’t go with that.

“It’s a real shame because there were some lads who really wanted to play and were looking forward to it. Others wouldn’t commit. They said they would at meetings then they changed their minds.

“That couldn’t carry on and it was not fair to other teams or to the league itself, so that’s why it happened.”

NCL fixtures subject to change

On Thursday night, a statement from the NCL said: “Scourie FC have tonight intimated to the North Caledonian FA that they have withdrawn from all NCFA competitions and have resigned as a member club of the North Caledonian Football Association.

“There will be no change to the released fixtures at this time, however this will remain subject to change.”

Scourie were set to host Bonar Bridge tomorrow, so for the time being there will be an idle team each matchday.

Their exit will be felt by the remaining 11 clubs in the division, with so many looking forward to playing in such a scenic setting.