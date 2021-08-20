Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Scourie manager reveals reason for withdrawal from North Caledonian League

By Paul Chalk
August 20, 2021, 11:45 am
Scourie FC have withdrawn from the North Caledonian League.
Scourie manager Tony Reynoldson revealed a lack of commitment on the eve of the new North Caledonian League season from some of the squad left them with no option but to withdraw.

The club were gearing up for their second season in the North Caledonian League and were hopeful that, after signing a few players, they’d be in a better shape after a season without a point last year, largely due to the impact of Covid.

However, when push came to shove, not all lived up to their verbal commitments and Reynoldson felt it would have been unfair on the other 11 teams to have pressed ahead on that kind of foundation.

He said: “We played a friendly in midweek and we struggled for a side. I said we needed to get a squad for Saturday, but there were not enough replies.

“We’d brought in some new players and were hopeful for the season ahead. I know there were a few working, but there was not enough replies and I thought I can’t go with that.

“It’s a real shame because there were some lads who really wanted to play and were looking forward to it. Others wouldn’t commit. They said they would at meetings then they changed their minds.

“That couldn’t carry on and it was not fair to other teams or to the league itself, so that’s why it happened.”

NCL fixtures subject to change

On Thursday night, a statement from the NCL said: “Scourie FC have tonight intimated to the North Caledonian FA that they have withdrawn from all NCFA competitions and have resigned as a member club of the North Caledonian Football Association.

“There will be no change to the released fixtures at this time, however this will remain subject to change.”

Scourie were set to host Bonar Bridge tomorrow, so for the time being there will be an idle team each matchday.

Their exit will be felt by the remaining 11 clubs in the division, with so many looking forward to playing in such a scenic setting.

