Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Scottish Junior Cup: Colony Park knock out former winners Hurlford United

By Reporter
August 23, 2021, 6:00 am
Dyce Juniors' Adam McNamee, centre celebrates scoring the first goal against Buchanhaven Hearts.
The opening round of the Macron Scottish Junior produced the usual mixed bag of results with Colony Park taking pride of place by eliminating the 2014 winners of the competition, Hurlford United.

The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes, with Connor Killoh on target for the Inverurie side before the home team triumphed 5-4 in a nail-biting penalty shootout.

First Division leaders Stoneywood Parkvale also progressed with strikes from Curtis Kane (2), Liam Bain and Martyn Paul decisive in the excellent 4-1 success at home to Wishaw.

At Spain Park, Banks o’ Dee were two down early on before fighting back to edge out Harthill Royal by the ood goal in seven thanks to counters from Lachie MacLeod, Jack Henderson, Mark Gilmour and Michael Philipson.

An Elliot Duff spot kick was enough to see Culter through at Crombie Park against Superleague rivals Hermes while Fraserburgh United required penalties to go through at Longside, winning 3-2 after the game ended 1-1 with Arnei Capulis on the mark for United.

Dyce eased past Buchanhaven Hearts at Ian Mair Park, firing six without reply thanks to a Nick Gray brace, Adam McNamee, Lyall Keir, Mark Bartlet and a Sam Robertson penalty.

Maud were within a minute of taking fancied Beith to penalties before the home side struck to sneak it 3-2 while Dufftown lost out 4-2 on spot kicks to Letham after a thrilling 4-4 share.

At Aberdeen Sports Village, Bridge of Don Thistle went down 4-1 to Lochee United while Cruden Bay were beaten 4-3 by Lanark United, with David Coutts, Devin Kennedy and Lewis Dalgleish on the mark for the north outfit.

Montrose Roselea put up stern resistance at Auchinleck Talbot before bowing out 3-1 with Fergus Alberts on the scoresheet for the Angus club.

There were losses for Islavale, Sunnybank, East End, Deveronside and New Elgin at Ashfield, Carluke Rovers, Gartcairn, Irvine Meadow and Scone Thistle respectively while Whitehills went down heavily at home to Arthurlie.

At Glenury Park, Stonehaven were defeated 3-0 by Syngenta while a single goal from visitors Kilsyth Rangers ended the hopes of Rothie Rovers.

Burghead Thistle went down 4-0 at home to Ardrossan Winton Rovers and there were also home reversals for Ellon United, Forres Thistle, Hall Russell United and Nairn St. Ninian at the hands of Dundee St. James, Tayport, Renfrew and Shotts Bon Accord.

In the only other game, Newmchar United opened up a six point gap at the top of the McBookie.com Second Division with a 4-1 victory over Glentanar. James McMahon hit a double with Euan Dryburgh and Matty Tough also scoring while Dylan Henderson scored the consolation for the visitors.

This weekend’s results…

SCOTTISH JUNIOR CUP – First round

Ashfield 5-0 Islavale

Auchinleck Talbot 3-1 Montrose Roselea

Banks O’Dee 4-3 Harthill Royal

Beith 3-2 Maud

Bridge of Don Thistle 1-4 Lochee United

Burghead Thistle 0-4 Ardrossan Winton Rovers

Carluke Rovers 3-1 Sunnybank

Colony Park 1-1 (5-4 on pens) Hurlford United

Cruden Bay 3-4 Lanark United

Culter 1-0 Hermes

Dufftown 4-4 (2-4 on pens) Letham FC

Dyce 6-0 Buchanhaven Hearts

Ellon United 0-2 Dundee St. James

Forres Thistle 0-6 Tayport

Gartcairn 4-1 East End

Hall Russell United 0-5 Renfrew

Irvine Meadow 4-0 Deveronside

Longside 1-1 (2-3 on pens) Fraserburgh United

Nairn St. Ninian 1-4 Shotts Bon Accord

Rothie Rovers 0-1 Kilsyth Rangers

Scone Thistle 4-2 New Elgin

Stonehaven 0-3 Syngenta

Stoneywood Parkvale 4-1 Wishaw Juniors

Whitehills 0-13 Arthurlie

McBOOKIE.com SECOND DIVISION

Newmachar United 4-1 Glentanar

